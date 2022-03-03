Ibovespa operates with a slight increase this morning; IRB Brasil is a positive highlight By Investing.com



by Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The opera was up 0.57% to 115,833 points at 10:27 am, with IRB Brasil (SA:), CSN Mineração (SA:) and Positivo (SA:) appearing as positive highlights this morning. At the other end, Suzano (SA:), Ambev (SA:) and Qualicorp (SA:) lead the declines in the index.

Mater Dei Hospital (SA:) – The Mater Dei Hospital entered into a purchase and sale agreement for a stake representing between 75% and 80% of the Santa Clara Hospital and Maternity Hospital, located in Uberlândia (MG). The Enterprise Value of the operation for 100% of the HSC, including the property, is R$234 million, from which the net debt will be discounted, implying an implicit multiple of R$1.35 million per bed. Shares soar 5.16% to R$16.51.

BR Malls (SA:) – BR Malls sold 30% of its stake in Center Shopping Uberlândia, located in Minas Gerais, to current partners for R$307 million, which represents a 2022 cap rate of 6.7%. BR Malls will retain a 21% interest in the development and will continue to manage and market the mall. Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the company’s financial leverage. The shares advanced 2.13%, at R$ 9.60.

Dexco (SA:) – Dexco concluded the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Castellato, which operates in the premium segment of architectural concrete floors and coatings. The transaction, carried out through the subsidiary Dexco Revestimentos Cerâmicos, was initially announced in December 2021. The acquisition was made at a multiple of 7.1 times (EV/Ebitda) over the expected result for 2021 and should not have any significant impact. Dexco’s capital structure significantly increased, as the company disclosed at the time of the announcement of the purchase. Assets rose 0.22% to R$13.92.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer announced the signing of an extension of the long-term contract with German Airways for the Pool Program. With this agreement, the airline will receive support for a wide range of component repairs for the fleet comprising five E190 jets. Currently, Embraer’s Pool Program supports more than 50 airlines worldwide.

The company also suspended parts, maintenance and technical support services for customers targeted by international sanctions, in the face of the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine. Shares fell 1.07% to R$17.57.