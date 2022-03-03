Ibovespa rises on Carnival return with commodity exporters soaring By Reuters







By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market rose steadily on Wednesday, on the return of trading after the Carnival holiday, with a positive impact from the rise in commodities, after new sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries due to the offensive in Ukraine.

Vale and other companies linked to metallic commodities soared, as well as the oil companies, in a movement to adjust to the high prices in the international market during the last few days, while some of the largest banks in the country gave in.

The , which retreated in the first two days of the week, reacted under the influence of statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as it rose.

This Wednesday’s trading session is shorter, starting at 1 pm. At 1:57 pm, it was up 1.41% to 114,732.55 points. The financial volume was 8.4 billion reais.

The Ibovespa’s advance comes despite losses in the first sessions of the week in international stock markets, in view of the announcement of sanctions on Russia in recent days, including the exclusion of some banks in the country from the global system of interbank communication called Swift.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued, with clashes in increasingly urbanized regions. The Ukrainians said they were still fighting in the town of Kherson, the first sizable town Russia said it had taken since it launched its offensive against its neighbor last week.

This Wednesday, the main stock indexes on Wall Street rose in reaction to Powell’s signal, in a declaration to US congressmen, that the US central bank will start its rate hike cycle this month, despite uncertainties. geopolitics.

Powell said he was inclined to support a 25-bp hike at the March policy meeting, but said the US central bank was prepared to act more aggressively later if inflation did not decline as expected.

On the local scene, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that the government should announce in the coming days the exemption from Income Tax for foreign investments in debt securities of Brazilian companies, according to Folha de S.Paulo. The movement takes place amid the inflow of foreign capital to Brazilian capital markets.

In addition, on Friday night, the government confirmed a 25% reduction in Industrialized Products Tax (IPI) rates by 25% for all products with the exception of tobacco.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) soared 5.7%, after the advance of steel and steel in Asia, with the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Iron ore futures also rose in the last two trading sessions. CSN ON (SA:) gained 7.3% and GERDAU PN (SA:) was up 5.1%.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) rose 2.3% and ON (SA:) rose 3.3%. Brent crude rose to hit $113.94 earlier, the highest since June 2014, with supply disruptions due to the war in Ukraine. In addition, OPEC+ decided to maintain plans for a modest increase in oil production in April and sectoral data were released in the US. The commodity also rose on Monday and Tuesday, when the Brazilian market was closed. PETRORIO ON (SA:) jumped 10.3% and 3R PETROLEUM ON (SA:) gained 9.3%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) fell 1.6%, BRADESCO PN (SA:) dropped 2.4% and SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT (SA:) lost 1%, and BANCO DO BRAZIL ON (SA:) pointed to a devaluation of 0.7%. BTG PACTUAL (SA:) UNIT was down 4.3%.

– QUALICORP ON (SA:) rose 3.3%, after a sharp drop in the last two sessions, given the announcement of the transaction between SulAmérica (SA:) and Rede D’Or (SA:), which led to the role of worst performance of the Ibovespa in February. On the other hand, SULAMERICA UNIT, the biggest positive highlight of last month, fell 2.7%.

– CVC ON (SA:) lost 3.9%, GOL (SA:) PN lost 3.4% and AZUL PN (SA:) was down 1.5% amid rising oil prices of the war in Ukraine.

– SLC AGRÍCOLA ON (SA:) and VITTIA ON (SA:), which are not listed on the Ibovespa, rose 8.6% and 5.4%, with the impact of the war on the grain and fertilizer markets, respectively.