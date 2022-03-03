In Campo Grande, 14 pharmacies are fined R$ 181 thousand by Procon – Cities

Cities

Among the offenses committed by pharmacies is the sale of goods beyond the expiration date.

Tax inspectors inspected products during inspection in pharmacy. (Photo: Publicity)
During the inspection task force, Procon applied R$ 181.9 thousand in fines for irregularities found in 14 pharmacies in Campo Grande. Among the offenses committed by pharmacies are the sale of products without price and products without information printed on the labels of the goods.

In the inspections, the use of reduced size letters was also found, which make it difficult to see the price of the product, inducing the consumer to error; lack of adequate and accurate information about the price of products; failure to issue an invoice; absence of a pharmacist during working hours; absence of an information board on the obligation to return the full change to the consumer; and absence of an information board about the availability of the CDC (Consumer Defense Code) for consultation.

The agents fined a total of eight drugstore chains, where the sale of out-of-date goods, price differences between the offers on the shelves and those registered at the cashiers, different prices for the same item and misleading advertising were also recorded.

