In new statement, Zelensky names 9,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine
posted on 03/02/2022 21:59
The president also used the moment to praise the resistance of the Ukrainians of which he considered “heroic” – (credit: UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP)
This Wednesday (2/3), the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a new press conference to talk about the seventh day of attack by Russian forces on Ukraine. In the speech, Zelensky even said that “they will send Russia away with the shame it deserves”.
The president also used the moment to praise the resistance of the Ukrainians, which he considered “heroic”. “We are a nation that broke the enemy’s plans in a week. Plans written years ago: perfidious, full of hatred for our country, our people,” Zelensky said in a video.
In addition, he stated that he admires the citizens who have been resisting Russia’s advances for seven days and even hinted at Russian troops. “All occupiers are warned that they will be rejected by the Ukrainians. You must remember forever that we will never give up.”
Zelensky also announced that nearly 9,000 Russian soldiers had died in one week — a number that cannot be immediately verified and that is rejected by the Russian government.
Previously, the first balance sheet of the Russian army, which was released on Wednesday, cites 498 soldiers dead and 1,597 wounded.
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Latest events of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, between 1 and 2 March. Sabrina BLANCHARD, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Emilie BICKERTON / AFP
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Kiev map with the location of the Ukrainian capital’s three metro lines, and the Russian-controlled zone of the city, on March 1 at 5 pm (Bras.). Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Cléa PÉCULIER / AFP
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Map with the location of the explosions, bombings and fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian army, and the zones under Russian control, on March 2 at 2 pm (Bras.). Simon MALFATTO, Sabrina BLANCHARD, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Cléa PÉCULIER, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Map of Ukraine comparing zones under Russian control from February 24 to March 1 Laurence SAUBADU, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Cléa PÉCULIER / AFP
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Location of explosions and bombings since February 24 in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Credit: Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP
Infograficos Wednesday 2/3 – Map of Europe showing the movements of Ukrainian refugees to other European countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Sabrina BLANCHARD, Emilie BICKERTON, Enric BONET-TORRA, Gabriel CAMPELO / AFP