In new statement, Zelensky names 9,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

posted on 03/02/2022 21:59



The president also used the moment to praise the resistance of the Ukrainians of which he considered “heroic” – (credit: UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP)

This Wednesday (2/3), the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a new press conference to talk about the seventh day of attack by Russian forces on Ukraine. In the speech, Zelensky even said that “they will send Russia away with the shame it deserves”.

The president also used the moment to praise the resistance of the Ukrainians, which he considered “heroic”. “We are a nation that broke the enemy’s plans in a week. Plans written years ago: perfidious, full of hatred for our country, our people,” Zelensky said in a video.

In addition, he stated that he admires the citizens who have been resisting Russia’s advances for seven days and even hinted at Russian troops. “All occupiers are warned that they will be rejected by the Ukrainians. You must remember forever that we will never give up.”

Zelensky also announced that nearly 9,000 Russian soldiers had died in one week — a number that cannot be immediately verified and that is rejected by the Russian government.

Previously, the first balance sheet of the Russian army, which was released on Wednesday, cites 498 soldiers dead and 1,597 wounded.

























*With information from Agence France-Presse