Issue #656: News from Kiev, by Gabriel Chaim | The subject

At a time when the Russians intensify their attacks against the main Ukrainian cities, The Subject listens to Gabriel Chaim, one of the few Brazilian journalists to remain in the country’s capital. Photographer and documentarian, with extensive experience in covering wars, he arrived in Kiev days before the invasion, finding an urban center full of life and history, which reminded him of Prague, in the Czech Republic. Not anymore: the scenario that Gabriel now describes mixes the despair of those trying to leave and the survival strategies of those who have decided or simply resigned themselves to the idea of ​​staying. At the main railway station, thousands of people who do not know “what the next train will be and where it is going”. In homes semi-destroyed by the bombings, “mostly elderly people, with less mobility and fewer resources” to flee. The moment “is critical”, says Gabriel, referring to the siege of the capital and the limits of the population’s resistance. “Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.”