Itamaraty says there was no ‘prior coordination’ for Brazil to participate in boycotting Russian chancellor’s speech at the UN | World

The Itamaraty states in a note that there was no ‘prior coordination’ between the delegations that boycotted Russian chancellor Sergei Lavrov’s speech at the UN in Geneva, this Tuesday (1st), and the representation of Brazil.

LIVE: Follow the latest news about the war in Ukraine

More than 100 diplomats, representatives from around 40 countries – Western and allied, including Japan – left the room at the start of Lavrov’s speech as form of protest against the Russian invasion to Ukrainenia. The diplomat representing Brazil did not leave the room.



Dozens of diplomats abandon Lavrov’s speech at UN conference

“Regarding the departure of delegations from the Plenary of the Conference on Disarmament, it should be clarified that there was no prior coordination of these delegations with the delegation of Brazil. Practically all the delegations from African, Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as the majority of the Asian delegations, remained in the Plenary during the speech of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs”, pointed out the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Itamaraty did not detail whether the representative would have left if there had been “prior coordination”.

In any case, Brazil’s attitude is in line with the way the country usually positions itself in international disputes, according to experts heard by the g1 (see analysis below).

Lavrov: European Union acts on ‘Russophobic frenzy’

The Brazilian, Chinese, Syrian and Venezuelan delegations were some of those who remained in place to hear Lavrov’s speech by videoconference.

According to the Russian chancellor, members of the European Union would have made a kind of “air blockade” on his way to the UN headquarters. On Monday (28), there was also the imposition of economic sanctions on Lavrov by Switzerland.

In his speech on Tuesday, the Russian minister accused the European Union of getting involved in a “Russophobic frenzy” through the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine during the “military campaign” initiated by the nation led by Vladimir Putin last Thursday (24).

“Ukraine still has Soviet technology and the means to get these weapons, we cannot fail to respond to this real danger,” said Sergei Lavrov.

Ukraine’s president appeals to EU members

Ukrainian diplomat exposes conversation between Russian soldier and his mother hours before he died in battle (see video below)

He further said that Western countries cannot build military installations in any former member country of the Soviet Union.

According to the Ria and Tass news agencies, the Russian minister said it was unacceptable for European countries to keep nuclear weapons from U.S. For him, the weapons must be returned to North American territory.

Among the diplomats who withdrew from the room during Lavrov’s speech, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod joined Ukrainian Ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko behind a large blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

Melanie Joly said she left the place because “Minister Lavrov was giving his version, which is false, about what is happening in Ukraine”, so they wanted to show a firm and united stance.

1 of 1 Tweet by Jeppe Kofod about an episode at the UN Conference on Disarmament, this Tuesday (1st) — Photo: Reproduction/social networks Tweet by Jeppe Kofod about an episode at the UN Conference on Disarmament, this Tuesday (1st) — Photo: Reproduction/social networks

“It’s an impressive show of support for Ukrainians who are fighting for their independence,” Filipenko told reporters at the scene.

According to her, there was massive destruction of civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, the second largest city in her country. See below the moment a missile hits an official city building this Tuesday.

“Maternity hospitals are being attacked, residential buildings are bombed,” he added.

Diplomat exposes conversation between Russian soldier and his mother hours before he died in battle

Russia denies hitting civilian buildings on Ukrainian soil.

Missile hits government building in Kharkiv, Ukraine

International relations expert Analice Martinsson explains that this type of protest at the UN is not a rare gesture.

“This is a common practice in multilateral forums. We saw, for example, Venezuelan diplomats leave the General Assembly room in front of President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech last September,” explains Martinsson.

Perhaps unprecedented is the magnitude of the event, with the withdrawal of more than 100 diplomats at the same time, according to Reuters.

Already the professor of international relations at the Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM) Júlio Rodriguez sees in the act a “certain despair” of international diplomacy. “The United Nations has its hands tied, there is no possibility but to put pressure on it. And that kind of pressure on great powers has little effect”, explains Rodriguez.

The specialist recalls that the gesture runs away from one of the pillars of diplomacy: dialogue between enemies.

“In this case, it seems to me a failure of global diplomacy. It is time to propose talks, to use the instances in which Russia still participates for negotiation. What must be done is to negotiate, to bring Ukraine and Russia to the table, fundamental”, points out the professor at USFM.

Lavrov delivered a speech remotely at the UN Human Rights Council and, before that, spoke at the UN Conference on Disarmament.

Brazil’s permanence in the room, according to Martinsson, is in line with the country’s diplomatic tradition. “Brazil has a tradition of seeking peaceful solutions to disputes. The Brazilian tradition is the search for consensus through dialogue and negotiation, giving voice to both parties to the conflict. This does not mean that Brazil is taking a position of indifference and little regard for the Ukrainian people”, he points out.

Last Friday (25), Brazil voted in favor of the Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire from Russia. Countries such as China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from voting.

Sought by the g1, the Itamaraty explains that “there was no prior coordination of these delegations with the delegation of Brazil [para o boicote]” to exit the plenary during the Disarmament Conference.