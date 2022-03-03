Itaú: bug makes money ‘disappear and appear’ in customer accounts

Itaú customers are reporting a failure in the bank’s application this Thursday (3). According to reports, the problem is related to the balance, with some users claim they had their money withdrawn from their account without authorizationwhile others received high source values unknown.

Some customers even reported that they paid the card bill, but continued with the amount on the account. “I paid my card bill through Itaú yesterday and woke up with the money in the account again and the bill is paid,” said one user.

In response to customers on Twitter, the bank said it was already working to resolve the issue and return the money. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are here to reassure you, because our app is really unstable, but our technology team is already working to regularize it and everything gets back to normal as soon as possible.”

On the networks, many users revealed that they ‘earned’ large amounts from the bug:

itau deposited 480R$ in my account out of nowhere (????)

someone will be fired — ???????????? (@pedrinnnnh) March 3, 2022

SIMPLY FALLED 3 THOUSAND REAIS IN MY ITAU DO NOTHING ACCOUNT PEOPLE THAT’S ROLANDOO KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/uCBv34X3oH — dani (@yourselfluanr) March 3, 2022

The bug in Itaú put almost 5k more on my account lol this is the kind of good bug — zepatricio ye (@zehpatricio) March 3, 2022

It crashed in the Itaú system People making money out of nowhere, people losing money out of nowhere, they changed the president of the Bank to Collor — Tired (@_Duffe) March 3, 2022

I THINK IT’S FUNNY THAT ITAU IS ONLY ANSWERING THOSE WHO RECEIVED MONEY IN THE ACCOUNT. WHO MISSED THE BEAUTIFUL SO EVERYTHING DOING VISUAL GROSSA https://t.co/MUbGMZ3SUM — Henrique (@_henriqueza) March 3, 2022

ITAÚ account holders, DO NOT MOVE YOUR ACCOUNTS until the bank resolves the problem. Apparently there was a problem with the HOLIDAY transactions that were rolled back, to + or to -. Let’s wait for the bank to fix the problem. — Ricardo d’Alambert (@ricardonho) March 3, 2022

In a note to TecMundo, Itaú confirmed the problem this morning related to customer statements and balances. “Itaú Unibanco informs that it is working to correct the intermittence problem that affects their systems this Thursday morning (3), with impact on the statement of statement and current account balance for some of your customers. The bank regrets the inconvenience and works to correct the situation as quickly as possible.

*Article updated on 03/03/2022, at 11:11, with Itaú bank position.