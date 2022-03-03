Itaú rules out hacker attack against its systems, which are down and cause inconvenience to customers

2022-03-03

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) ruled out, in a press release, the possibility of a hacker attack against its systems. Since the morning of this Thursday (3), the bank’s application and its other services are inoperative.

The scolding was such that it stopped in the most talked about topics on Twitter this Thursday. Among the problems found, according to user reports, are the impossibility of accessing the account, errors in the statement and even unidentified withdrawals.

“What is the expected return of the Itaú app? I can’t log in,” said one user. “Thousands of customers are having problems accessing their Itaú account, what is happening?” asked another customer. “The money from my husband’s birthday loot disappeared,” commented an internet user in response to Itaú on Twitter.

“The origin of the problem is being investigated, but it is already known that it is not related to an external event”, said the bank, in a note, about the failure not having been caused by a hacker attack.

According to Itaú, the problem has had an impact on the statement of statement and current account balance for part of its customers. “[O banco] is working to correct the intermittence that affects its systems”, he added.

O InfoMoney tested the app, around 12:30, and the following message appeared: “Sorry. We are improving our services. Try again later”. Also in a note, Itaú said that “it regrets the inconvenience and works to have the situation corrected as soon as possible”.

The bank did not specify in a statement how long it will take to regularize customer access to the systems. The banking institution’s shares were up 0.8% at 12:37 pm (Brasília time), amid the financial sector’s rally. The Ibovespa showed a gain of 0.5%.

