Itaú says that 70% of its elderly customers already use the system

Since it was launched in November 2020, Pix has been a real hit among Brazilians. But if you think that only the youngest make use of this facility, know that you are wrong. The third age also approved the new Central Bank payment system. In fact, according to a survey carried out by Itaú, 70% of the transactions carried out by its customers over 60 years of age are carried out through Pix. So, to find out more, check it out below!

Nu Reserva Immediata: Understand Nubank’s new investment fund

You are likely to also like:

Pix becomes 22nd best-rated brand in Brazil and surpasses Nubank

Federal Revenue: Income Tax refund can be via Pix

Itaú tag reaches 500 thousand users

Itaú says that 70% of its elderly customers already use Pix

According to Itaú, one of the main factors for the success of the payment system is its free use and ease of use. According to the bank, this number increases even more when we talk about other age groups. People up to 19 years old, for example, use Pix in up to 95% of cases.

In addition, the Itáu study also shows that customers in the North and Northeast are great Pix enthusiasts. In this case, transfers reached 95.5% and 94.1%, respectively, compared to the total made last year.

Finally, it is important to remember that, in the beginning, the big banks were afraid of the new technology. However, according to data from the Central Bank, transfers in TED or DOC, which are normally paid, continue to take place. What changed, according to the bank, was that customers who did not make these financial transactions started using Pix.

In January, it was revealed that Banco Itaú intends to be the first Brazilian bank to offer credit via Pix. The project has already been selected by the Central Bank and is part of the Regulatory Sandbox initiative.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Mega-Sena: 10 golden tips to become a millionaire

Image: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com