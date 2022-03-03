‘It’s a crime’, says Maduro on sanctions against Russia for invasion of Ukraine

posted on 03/02/2022 20:30 / updated on 03/02/2022 21:22



(credit: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday called the battery of Western sanctions against Russia a “crime” and “madness”, after Moscow ordered the invasion of Ukraine a week ago.

“What they are doing against the Russian people is a crime, an economic war”, criticized Maduro, reiterating his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key ally, in relation to the “conflict in Ukraine”.

“They took them out of the SWIFT (banking) system, they closed their airspace, they closed all commercial ties, they closed and banned the use of the dollar, what they are doing with Russia is crazy,” Maduro insisted in a televised act. state, in which he defended the “Russian people’s right to economic freedom”.

Russia has been the target of economic sanctions by the United States, Europe and other allied countries in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, which seeks to punish the Russian currency, the banking sector, airlines, among other targets.

“Economic wars must cease and end in the world, the world’s problems must be resolved diplomatically, politically, preserving world peace,” Maduro said, without criticizing Russian military actions in Ukraine.

The Venezuelan president once again showed himself, in this sense, in favor of the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. “We aspire to favorable results that restore peace and stability in this region.”

Indeed, the Venezuelan president, also targeted by sanctions that have tried unsuccessfully to remove him from power, spoke by phone with Putin on Tuesday to express “strong support” for his military campaign.

“He explained to me the entire military operation, the entire scope in which it took place, all the threats against Russia. I noticed in President Putin serenity, wisdom, moral fortitude,” Maduro said in reference to the phone call.

Moscow has been a key ally of Venezuela since the time of the late President Hugo Chávez and continued with Maduro who, shielded by this relationship, managed to avoid punitive measures against him.

Chavez (1999-2013) supported Russia during the August 2008 attack on Georgia for control of South Ossetia. After the conflict, Moscow recognized the independence of this province and of Abkhazia, another pro-Russian breakaway Georgian region.

His government also bought hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Russian weapons and military equipment amid an oil boom that ended in 2014.