Jeep presents mini Renegade with Peugeot 208 parts

Jeep has been talking about a mini Renegade on the international market for a long time. However, the materialization of this model was still in doubt. It started as a derivative of the Fiat Panda 4×4 (basically a four-wheel drive Fiat Uno), but migrated to the Peugeot 208 platform when Stellantis was born. Now officially revealed, he goes further.

Visually it is the perfect mix between Renegade and Compass, but with parts (and platform) of Peugeot 208. Stellantis has not revealed a single comma about the model, in addition to promising launch for 2023 and that it will be the first 100% electric SUV from brand. This, however, does not rule out a combustion version.

The mini Renegade was thought to be the brand’s new gateway, but with electric motors where there is already strong demand for it, such as the US and Europe. However, low-cost markets such as India and Latin America (which may include Brazil) should receive the model in a combustion version.

Made on the STLA Small platform, an evolution of the CMP from Peugeot 208, Citroën C3 and Opel Corsa, the mini Renegade must be up to 4 meters long. The measure is important so that Jeep can sell it with tax discounts in India. In addition, it is necessary to open a distance from the Renegade, which is 4.23 m long.

The fact that it is made on the STLA Small / CMP platform would facilitate the production of the mini Renegade in Brazil at the Citroën and Peugeot factory in Porto Real or at the Argentine plant that makes the 208 today. Jeep’s smallest SUV could disrupt the Fiat Pulse’s life.

Renegade + Compass + 208

Visually, the mix between Renegade, Compass and even Peugeot 208 in the mini SUV is clear. The front is square with the same design as the set that includes the Renegade’s headlights and grille, but without the round lenses, pulling to the side of the Compass. The bumper has a similar design to the Commander, but more robust.

Straight, center-adhesive hood pulls on the Renegade, while the high waistline and contrast-painted roofline are pure Compass juice. At the rear, the glass design is identical to that of the average SUV, but without the chrome trim. The square X-shaped lanterns are the best-selling SUV in Brazil, although they have an additional one on the trunk lid.

Well-marked side lines of the wheel arches and camouflaged rear handle try to give the model its own look. As seen from the front and back, it’s the perfect mix between Jeep’s two entry-level SUVs. As for the mirrors and front handle: surprise! They are from the Peugeot 208.

