José de Abreu discovers deadly disease and health status is revealed

According to the actor, symptoms are mild.

Considers one of the biggest actors of Rede Globo, José de Abreu75 years old, is facing one of the worst moments of his intimate life due to the diagnosis of Covid-19.

In short, the artist discovered the dead disease last Tuesday, 01, and confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

The actor stressed that he is in the risk group because of his age and for being a smoker. In this way, he stressed the importance of the vaccine.

HEALTH STATUS IS EXPOSED

Furthermore, José de Abreu spoke his health condition and confirmed to be with mild symptoms.

“I slept 12 hours with a short break from insomnia. Weak symptoms like yesterday. I’m 15 and 3/4, risk group, smoker. Thank God I’m fine,” said the actor.

Finally, the Rede Globo artist said that his fiancee, Carol Junger, tested negative for the coronavirus and thanked him for all the affection he has been receiving.

“Thanks again for the well wishes. There are hundreds. Impossible to answer everyone,” said the actor.

DEATH OF ACTOR’S SON

This is not the first time that José de Abreu has faced a dark period in his intimate life.

Recently, the actor gave an interview to a Portuguese channel and told about the day he lost his oldest son.

At the time, the artist’s heir was 21 years old. Currently, he painfully recalls what he considers the “inverted life”.

“I was in Manaus, recording a soap opera called ‘Amazônia’. I was having breakfast at the hotel when I was called at the counter to answer the landline. Nara’s father [ex-mulher] told me: ‘there was an accident with Rodrigo’”, said the actor, who continued:

“I heard from the voice that it was something serious. At the time, I asked: ‘died he?’ He replied that my son had fallen out of the window”, declared José de Abreu, who at one point thought that his son had committed suicide.

However, with investigations, it was proven that the actor’s heir died due to an accident.