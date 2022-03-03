Kids enter virtual strip clubs with Metaverse app, BBC investigation reveals

Technology

  • Angus Crawford and Tony Smith
  • BBC News

Warning: This article contains text and images with sexual content

A BBC News researcher posed as a 13-year-old girl and witnessed harassment, sexual situations, racist slurs and a threat of rape in the metaverse, virtual reality world.

She used an app aimed at ages 13 and up and visited virtual rooms where avatars simulated sex. Sex toys and condoms were shown to her, and she was approached by several adult men.

The metaverse is the name given to games and experiences accessed with virtual reality glasses. The technology, previously restricted to the world of games, is being adapted to many other areas – from watching concerts or virtual trips to the cinema, passing through activities in the corporate world.

