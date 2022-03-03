Kiev bombed ahead of new round of talks







TV tower destroyed in Ukrainian capital Kiev Photo: Carlos Barria

Kiev was again the target of Russian bombing in the early hours of this Thursday, 3, (between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Brasilia) when sirens sounded again in several cities across the country, warning about the risk of air attacks. in the region of Kharkiv, 34 civilians died in the last 24 hours, according to emergency services. The explosions that opened the 8th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine occur hours before a new diplomatic attempt to reach a ceasefire in the Eastern European country.

Ukrainian military alleges that Russian troops “have not been successful in almost every direction in which they were advancing”, according to an operational update published Thursday morning, and mentioned by the British newspaper. The Guardian. The Ukrainian communiqué added that the bombing of residential neighborhoods in the main cities continued through the night as Russian troops advanced towards the northern outskirts of Kiev and the Mariupolin the southeast of the country.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry claims to be advancing and taking control of cities on several fronts in the conflict, with support from pro-separatism groups from donetsk and luhansk. Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Donbas militias were tightening the siege around the city of Mariupol. “Units of the Armed Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic reinforced the siege around the city of Mariupol and took the cities of Vinográdnoye, Sartana and Vodianóye,” he said.

As Russian authorities confirmed the advance of Russian troops towards Mariupol, pro-Russian separatist forces from the Donestsk said they could launch targeted attacks on the city if Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender, the Interfax news agency said, citing the Donetsk commander, Eduard Basurin.

Russia and separatists say they have besieged the city of 430,000 on the coast of sea ​​of ​​Azov.

Ukrainian media also reported that civilian targets were bombed in the northeastern city of Sumi on Thursday morning. According to a military commander in the region quoted by The Kyiv Independent, a building in the Sumy State University was hit by the artillery attack.

Earlier, just last night, six people, including two children, died after a bombing in the Ukrainian city of izium, in the region of Kharkiv, according to the deputy mayor of the municipality, Volodmir Matsokin. The attack began at 23:59 local time (18:59 GMT) and hit a multi-story apartment building.

Stop fire

Despite the exchange of hostilities across the country, diplomatic delegations from Russia and Ukraine are due to meet on Thursday for a second round of talks on a possible ceasefire. The meeting, like the first, will be held in Belarus – country used as a base for Russian incursions into Ukraine.

The meeting will take place in the region of Breston the Belarusian border with Poland and Ukraine, according to Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinski, who said the two parties had reached an agreement on the area, although the specific location has yet to be defined.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said he was ready for negotiations. “We are open to diplomacy, but we are by no means ready to accept Russian ultimatums,” he said. O objective is an immediate ceasefire.

The first round, held on February 28 in the city of Gomel, there was no agreement. However, both parties stated that the meeting made it possible to identify some points to be able to move forward. /NYT, W.POST and EFE