Know the causes of visceral fat and how to avoid it

Visceral fat is a harder type of fat that surrounds the organs (viscera) located in the abdomen region.

Excess visceral fat can interfere with the functioning of some organs. Therefore, it is associated with comorbidities and metabolic changes, such as metabolic syndrome, a set of conditions that increase risk factors for chronic diseases: diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension..

Bad eating habits are the main cause of visceral fat accumulation. In addition to the consumption of excess calories, the abuse of foods that are sources of simple carbohydrates such as sugar and white flour, the excess of fried foods and the frequent consumption of alcoholic beverages also contribute to this condition.

To eliminate or reduce visceral fat, it is necessary to adopt healthy eating habits along with a low-calorie diet, that is, with calorie restriction.

To prevent the problem and prevent this fat from accumulating, give preference to whole foods with a high fiber content, always add a source of protein to your meals and avoid snacking. Physical activity is also essential and prevents excess visceral adiposity, as it helps to stimulate metabolism with increased energy expenditure, in addition to improving physical conditioning and promoting cardiovascular health.

Monitoring with a nutritionist is essential for those who have visceral fat accumulation, because only this professional is qualified to prescribe calorie-restricted diets, which guarantees the solution of the problem.

Ana Teixeira is a nutritionist, graduated from the Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU). Specialist in Functional Nutrition from the VP Institute and Sports Nutrition and Obesity from the University of São Paulo (USP).

