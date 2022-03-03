Know what to eat at night to lose weight and regulate your sugar level

The evening meal is among those that most demand prudence when it comes to losing weight or adopting a healthy lifestyle. The composition of the dish during the night impacts the quality of sleep — and, consequently, enhances the body’s cellular and hormonal functioning.

Among the factors that influence the equation, balancing the glycemic index is key to regulating mood, maintaining mood and preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes. However, the key to avoiding spikes in blood sugar after eating isn’t necessarily to cut out foods high in carbohydrates and sugars altogether.

“If we had to sum up glycemic control from food in one word, it would be balance”, stressed nutritionist Bonnie Taub-Dix, in an interview with the portal Insider.

To facilitate the process and help you keep your indexes under control, the specialist listed three tips, taking into account the nutritional priorities of the time of day:

dish composition

The nutritionist teaches a visual trick to facilitate the assembly of the evening meal — dividing the plate into parts. About half should be filled with fruits and vegetables, and another quarter should be filled with whole grains.

The rest should be filled with protein: chicken, fish, vegetables or tofu. A drizzle of olive oil or light sauce on top ends the meal with the ideal amount of healthy fats.

Simple but complete

In the rush of everyday life, you are likely to be tempted to choose a huge plate of pasta to satisfy your hunger overnight. However, there are healthier alternatives, and just as practical — without having to give up the delicacy of Italian origin.

To enjoy pasta without blood sugar spikes, be sure to add good sources of fiber, protein, and healthy fats to your plate to slow the absorption of carbohydrates into your bloodstream. Although it looks like a meal on its own, supplementing with other nutrients enriches the portion.

smart exchanges

Another simple and effective strategy is to switch from regular pasta to pasta made with whole grains, quinoa, or chickpeas, which have extra protein and fiber to help even out digestion.

