Lavrov: Only alternative to sanctions would be devastating nuclear war

Russian diplomacy chief Sergei Lavrov said today (2) that US President Joe Biden knows that the only alternative to sanctions against Moscow is a third world war, which would be “nuclear and devastating”.

Biden “has experience and knows that there is no alternative to sanctions but world war,” Lavrov told Qatari television Al Jazeera.

“World War III would be a devastating nuclear war,” said the 71-year-old diplomat.

After the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, Russia faces sanctions from the European Union (EU) and from several entities and countries, including the traditionally neutral Switzerland, which are hitting sectors such as finance, aviation, energy and sport.

Lavrov said Russia was ready to face sanctions, but admitted he did not expect them to target athletes, intellectuals, artists and journalists.

But “Russia has many friends and cannot be isolated,” he said, according to Al Jazeera.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s readiness to hold the second round of talks with the Ukrainian government, which he accused of delaying talks “under US orders”.

On the reasons for the current conflict with Ukraine, Lavrov said that Western countries had refused to meet Russia’s demands for the formulation of a new European security architecture.

The Russian military operation, which reaches its seventh day, aims to disarm Ukraine and prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Lavrov said, quoted by Al Jazeera.

“We cannot allow the presence of offensive weapons in Ukraine that threaten our security,” he added.

