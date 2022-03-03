‘Leaked’ image reveals details of a new change that will make the app ‘new face’ – Metro World News Brasil

The messaging app WhatsApp has recently released an unprecedented beta update for the Android operating system with a new change.

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, last week, it was already detailed that the app finally works on the message reactions feature (as in the reaction information view part) in the beta version for Desktop (PC).

Now, as you can see in a new record, the WhatsApp messaging app is working on a new animation for the future feature (mobile version).

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

With the novelty, it will be possible to react to a message in a simplified way, as already happens in other apps (Facebook and Instagram).

The release of a new feature is one of the main focuses of the messaging app, which should happen very soon.

Image reveals details of a new change that will make the app ‘new face’

The feature is still in development, and WhatsApp is working on releasing the ability to react to messages in a future update.

Also according to the information, the novelty will be released for Android and iOS systems. Check out the app’s new feature:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

New WhatsApp feature coming soon

The app also introduced different changes when the user forwards voice notes in a new Android update.

Changes are about icon, playback speed button, voice waveforms.