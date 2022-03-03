learn how to do the calculation according to the table

For those who have already checked, you must have noticed that the Income Tax table 2022 did not have any readjustment compared to the previous year. The ranges have not changed since 2015. As a result, Brazilians with monthly income lower than BRL 1,903.98 are still exempt. And the maximum range follows in salaries above R$ 4,664.68. So, to learn more and see how to do the calculation, check out below.

Have you checked the 2022 Income Tax table? See how to calculate

Thus, as always, income tax ranges start from R$ 1,903.99. In this case, range 2 goes up to R$2,826.65, charging 7.5%. Band 3, on the other hand, falls into incomes between R$ 2,826.66 and R$ 3,751.05, with a percentage of 15%. As for band 4, the Income Tax rate is 22.5%, comprising incomes from R$3,751.06 to R$4,664.68. Finally, in band 5, above R$ 4,664.68, 27.5% are charged.

It is important to say that the tax is not levied on your entire salary. The INSS discount, for example, does not enter the account. In addition, rates are levied on earnings only. That is, those who earn R$ 4 thousand per month, for example, do not pay 22.5% of the entire taxable part of their salary.

So, in practice, the calculation can be done as follows: multiply the total salary by the full rate for the range, and subtract the fixed amounts below:

Zero: Track 1

BRL 142.80: Level 2

BRL 354.80: Level 3

Total of BRL 636.13: Level 4

ER$ 869.36: Range 5

That is, in the case of a salary of BRL 3,000 (range 3), the Income Tax calculation account is: (15% x 3,000) – 354.80 = BRL 95.20. For a salary of R$ 4 thousand (range 4), it is: (22.5% x 4,000) – 636.13 = R$ 263.87. Finally, if you want to have the exact amount on top of your salary, the Federal Revenue provides a simulator. Access here!

