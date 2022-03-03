Logistical Problems Shouldn’t Deter Russian Invasion of Ukraine

As the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, some observers are beginning to suggest that the Russian army’s slow progress and supply problems are evidence that the invasion is in trouble.

THE Russia you may be experiencing logistical problems. But my research on the logistics of military operations suggests that, early in a campaign, such difficulties can be overcome.

Supply issues are the rule, not the exception

Even successful offensives often have moments of great drama because of the shortage of supplies.

In fact, success on the battlefield often causes supply shortages. As a force advances, its supply lines get longer, requiring more vehicles to keep up with the same resupply pace. The amount of broken and faulty equipment also grows, which in turn increases the demand for spare parts, tow vehicles and maintenance crews. As two historians who wrote about the Second World War have observed:

“As far as the provision of troops was concerned, an advance of its own forces presented problems almost as formidable as an enemy attack, for the methodical arrangement of depots, pipelines and transport systems could not keep pace with the armored columns, even if the capacity of the supply lines to the rear could be expanded quite quickly”.

More recently, the US-led campaign to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait in 1991 – widely considered one of the most successful military operations of modern times – has had its supply headaches. For example, the land portion of the war lasted just over four days, but the US Army’s 1st Armored Division nearly ran out of fuel on the 3rd as it attempted to attack the Iraqi Republican Guard.

As Michael Gordon and Bernard Trainor note in their history of the conflict, the crisis was only averted because of an 18-hour emergency convoy of tanker trucks driven by a smorgasbord of soldiers trained for other tasks.

Things also came close during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The US Army’s 3rd Infantry Division was due to be resupplied two days after the invasion began. But a confluence of events conspired to delay the first resupply until six days after the offensive began. By then, despite straining their initial supply of food and water as much as possible, some units had just enough on hand to last a few more hours.

The supply problems in 2003 are rarely remembered now, but they were known and widely discussed at the time. As a monograph by Rand Corp. About campaign logistics:

“Articles written during combat operations cited fears that forces would soon run out of critical supplies or provided descriptions of isolated problems. Later reports cataloged lists of deficiencies, such as no spares delivered during combat operations, or described the support system as a system that was close to collapse.”

In fact, articles in New Yorkerat the Wall Street Journal and elsewhere they documented the many problems and expressed concern that the effort might stall or, worse, fail.

Major military operations move slowly

Despite the impressive speed and maneuverability of modern tanks, military forces rarely advance near the maximum speed of their vehicles. During the campaign against Iraq in 1991, for example, the average pace of the American force was just over 1 mile per hour. Even the fastest division barely made it past 3 kilometers per hour – the speed of a leisurely walk.

The 2003 invasion of Iraq was no faster. It took US forces about two weeks to cover the 560 kilometers from the Kuwait border to the outskirts of Baghdad. Some units took indirect routes and some ran short distances, but the overall pace of the invasion was roughly the same as in 1991.

These speeds seem slow, but they’re not uncommon. In an early but still very useful study of how quickly large forces advance during military operations, Robert Helmbold revealed that “even the fastest rates of advance of ground combat forces are at least an order or two behind.” magnitude below its main modes of motion. The truth is that most military units – even those that participate in a successful invasion – spend most of their time idle.

Units stop for a variety of reasons, but one of the most common is waiting for supplies. This makes sense when we consider the mechanics of replenishment. On average, refueling convoys need to maintain a much faster average speed than refueling units due to the need to come and go. The net result is a slowdown in the overall pace of progress, even if everything is going according to plan.

it’s still too early

None of this is to suggest that things are going exactly as planned for the Russian army or that Russia will succeed in Ukraine. However, it is important to distinguish the difficulties each operation faces from those that are severe enough to lead to failure and defeat.

Only with time does scarcity become decisive. It is the accumulation of resource deficits that leads to defeat, not a deficit in any one unit. In successful operations, supply problems are common but isolated; in operations that fail in logistics, the number and scale of supply problems increase over time to the point where there is not enough combat power to continue the advance.

During the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 – perhaps the most famous example of supply problems that led to defeat – the advance only stopped short when German soldiers were on the outskirts of Moscow and were exposed to sub-zero temperatures, with little ammunition and living on a third of their daily rations.

It remains to be seen whether the supply problems the Russian army is facing will be decisive. But the mere fact that some units are in trouble and the invasion is advancing slowly is not, in itself, sufficient reason to conclude that the operation will fail.

Ryan Baker (@RyanBaker51) is a full-time research analyst at the Center for Naval Analyzes (CNA), a non-resident fellow at the Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare, and a reserve officer in the United States Marine Corps. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU