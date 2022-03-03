Long-term covid sequelae challenge medicine in Brazil | Health

Reproduction: BBC News Brazil People infected with covid-19 have persistent symptoms even after the disease is cured

Two years after the first case of Covid-19, Brazil already has a good part of its population vaccinated, but a challenge still pending: the recovery of patients with sequelae of the virus.

These are mostly long-term Covid cases — when symptoms last for at least four weeks — and include complaints such as fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, pain and mental confusion.

According to experts heard by GLOBO, the country needs an integrated rehabilitation network and a national protocol so that doctors and nurses know how to deal with these cases.

The first steps are being taken, but the scenario is still far from ideal. It is not uncommon for patients to report a pilgrimage to the public and private healthcare system in search of help to treat persistent symptoms.

Tatiane Faria, 35, caught Covid in May 2020 and to this day lives with a burning sensation through her body and extreme fatigue. She says that she went to almost ten doctors over those one year and nine months. And they all gave the same answer: there is nothing to be done. The situation led to anxiety and depression.

“Today I’m taking antidepressants, it’s what controls my despair. I used to stay in bed all day, crying, I couldn’t sleep or work. It’s a feeling of helplessness”, she says.

The severe pain in her body made Tatiane, who owns a hairdressing salon in the east of São Paulo, take six months off work. Even today she manages to go only a few days a week.

“I can’t get back to my life. I see myself trapped in my own body and abandoned, because the public network doesn’t give any treatment, only medicine to get rid of the pain and go home.”

Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center for Rehabilitation and president of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Hospital das Clínicas, Linamara Rizzo Battistella says that rehabilitation is the next challenge for Brazil in the pandemic.

“It is necessary to give rehabilitation adjusted to the needs of each patient. Otherwise, we will have an entire population demanding permanent care and out of productive condition”, says the specialist, who is the creator of the Lucy Montoro Network. “The hospital saves life, but it is rehabilitation that gives that life back to society.”

Among the cases treated at Hospital das Clínicas, which are mostly patients coming from hospitals, Linamara says that almost all of them have been successful in the treatment and about 8% continue with important limitations in their daily lives. She points out that although science does not explain many of these symptoms, there is a whole therapeutic arsenal available for treatment.

Pulmonologist Patrícia Canto, from the Sérgio Arouca National School of Public Health (Ensp/Fiocruz), argues that there is a centrality in the care of people with Covid sequelae, precisely to avoid pilgrimages through the health system.

“The SUS can handle it, but investments and organization are needed. Ideally, the patient should be able to go to a specialized center to receive all the care,” said the expert.

In the private network, Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz created its own Post-Covid Treatment Center in August last year after observing a significant number of patients in need of rehabilitation and others with persistent symptoms.

“These people ended up going through multiple specialists to make sure everything was fine. Sometimes, without directing to what was most essential and even overloading the system with repeated exams. All this due to the lack of centralized care”, says Filipe Piastrelli, coordinator of the center.

States such as Piauí have created specific post-covid rehabilitation units, but, according to experts, this care can be done in the already existing Specialized Rehabilitation Centers (CER). Currently, the SUS has 268 CERs spread unevenly across the 27 federation units.

Pulmonologist Carlos Carvalho, director of the Respiratory ICU at the Instituto do Coração of the Hospital das Clínicas da FMUSP, says that the Ministry of Health should make a diagnosis of the care needs in each state in the country to then assess the need for investments in CERs. .

Another priority, he says, is the elaboration of a national protocol for the post-Covid period. In December, Carvalho sent to the Extraordinary Secretary for Combating Covid-19, Rosana Leite, a suggestion for a post-covid syndrome evaluation and treatment program developed in conjunction with other health professionals. So far he has said he has had no response.

In January, the pulmonologist had the Covid treatment protocol rejected by the ministry, prepared by a study group that he formed at the request of Minister Marcelo Queiroga. The protocol contraindicated the use of the “Covid kit” or early treatment.

“In this post-covid program, we propose to set up a network to care for these patients, including a rehabilitation program. of the health service”, says Carvalho. “It is necessary to immediately diagnose serious changes that will be costly (for the SUS), even so that there is an early intervention.”

Sought, the Ministry of Health did not respond to the document sent by Carvalho. He said, in a note, that the ministry annually transfers resources in the order of R$ 608.1 million to CER and rehabilitation services enabled in a single modality.