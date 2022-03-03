Lula in Mexico: Putin should not have invaded Ukraine

Former president Lula said, on the night of this Wednesday 2nd, that he hopes that those involved in the military conflict in Eastern Europe will abandon their weapons and resume diplomatic negotiations. The PT, leader of polls on voting intentions in Brazil, is in Mexico City, where he earlier met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the evening, Lula participated in the 2nd Assembly of the Association of Legislators of Morena and Allied Parties.

“I hope that the presidents involved in this conflict, NATO, Ukraine, Russia, the entire European continent and the United States, hear the cry here from Mexico City: enough war, we want peace, work, freedom and respect. And who knows, maybe we can build a better world”, said the former Brazilian president.

“If President Putin had asked us to say whether or not he should invade Ukraine, we would have had to say no. ‘Spend another table, an hour, a day, a month, a year at a negotiating table. Instead of a shot, let’s hug and find a solution.’”

Lula also declared that he had seen “many wars” and criticized the US invasion of Iraq, “based on a big lie that Iraq had chemical weapons”. The PT member recalled that “there was war, slaughter, destruction, Saddam Hussein was imprisoned in a hole and the poor, hardworking people who did not want war paid the price of ignorance”.

Regarding the meeting with López Obrador, Lula said that it was “an honor to talk a little about the problems and the future of Mexico”.

“And I want to say that I leave here with the certainty that, finally, Mexico has rediscovered the revolutionary tradition of its people and will be a decisive country in the changes that the world needs to happen in the future”, he added.