Lula meets in Mexico with President López Obrador | Elections 2022

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at a breakfast in Mexico City this Wednesday (2). The two met for nearly four hours at the National Palace, seat of the Mexican government.

On social media, Lula said he had a “great meeting” with López Obrador. According to him, the meeting discussed topics such as “social justice, the fight against hunger, Latin American brotherhood and the need for peace in our world”.

The Mexican president also went to the networks and classified the meeting as “fraternal”. “We are united by the brotherhood of our peoples and the struggle for equality and justice,” he added.

Lula arrived in Mexico last Monday (28). The delegation includes former ministers Celso Amorim and Aloizio Mercandante, the national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), and senator Humberto Costa (PE).

At g1, Gleisi Hoffmann stated that the meeting ended with the commitment between Lula and López Obrador that, governing together, they will be “side by side to face neoliberalism, place the poor and workers at the center of public policies, defend sovereignty and regional integration”.

“We witnessed a historic meeting of two very aligned leaders on priorities and integration in Latin America,” he said.

Earlier, shortly before the meeting, this Wednesday morning, López Obrador called former President Lula “my friend”. The day before, the Mexican president had already referred to the planned meeting as a “meeting of friends”.

“I’m going now because my friend Lula is waiting, let’s have breakfast,” said fourth beast, ending a traditional conversation with journalists at the beginning of the day.

According to him, there would be no “formal agenda” because Lula is not an official representative of the Brazilian government. “[É uma reunião] of those who are looking for things to change in Latin America, in all of our America and in the world”, he said.

“We have sympathy for Lula and above all for what he represents, and that social leaders, political leaders who fight in favor of the people and who have to face these conservative groups and oligarchies are not persecuted,” said Obrador.

Former President Lula must fulfill an agenda of meetings with the country’s political leaders.

Also this Wednesday (2), he is expected at the second assembly of the National Association of Legislators of the Fourth Transformation, which should have government leaders and Morena, president López Obrador’s party. On Thursday (3), it is expected that Lula will be received by Mexican senators.

In a social network, Gleisi Hoffmann wrote that the meetings will be guided by the strengthening of Latin American relations.

According to PT leaders, after returning from Mexico next week, Lula should set a travel schedule for Brazil. The former president also signaled that he must decide whether he will be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic in the October elections.

In an interview with the newspaper ‘La Jornada’ on landing on Mexican soil, the PT said he is still evaluating the dispute for the Planalto Palace.

“I would never see myself as president before the elections, that would be a big mistake. I’m a former president who is evaluating, talking to a lot of people [para decidir] whether I will be a candidate again, a decision I must make when I return from Mexico,” he said.

The trip to Mexico was scheduled for early February, but was postponed due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Brazil and Mexico.

In February, Lula’s team even confirmed the ex-president’s trip to Rio de Janeiro. Once again, the PT members backtracked. This time, the decision was motivated by the tragedy caused by the rains in Petrópolis.