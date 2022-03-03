Lula says that, if elected, he will not ‘abdicate the public patrimony’ and advises against buying state-owned companies | Elections 2022

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, PT’s pre-candidate for the Planalto, said this Wednesday (2) that he will not “abdicate the public patrimony” and advised against the purchase of state-owned companies because, if elected, he will want to “re-discuss ” the subject.

Lula made the statement during an event in Mexico organized by the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena) party, to which Mexican President López Obrador is affiliated.

Members of other parties that make up the base of the Mexican government also participated in the assembly, such as the Partido del Trabajo (PT) and the Partido Verde. Leaders of the Workers’ Party (PT) also attended.

“I have warned companies in interviews: ‘do not buy Brazilian public companies, because if we win the elections, we will want to re-argue. , which lasted about 45 minutes.

Lula made the statement when he was talking about oil exploration in Brazil. He said that “normally” wars on the planet are motivated by disputes over the product.

Lula’s statement comes at a time of skyrocketing fuel prices, due to the increase in the value of oil on the international market, the appreciation of the dollar and, more recently, the war in Ukraine.

The scenario led the government and Congress to discuss projects to alleviate the rise in fuel prices.

Pressured by the soaring prices, President Jair Bolsonaro said, in November 2021, that he had “a desire to privatize” Petrobras. Earlier, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, had also defended the sale of the state-owned company.

Bolsonaro says in an interview that he wants to privatize Petrobras

Lula also makes the statement at a time when the government is finalizing the process of selling Eletrobras, the state-owned electricity sector.

The presidential candidate for the Planalto Palace also declared that, under PT governments, Brazilian oil became “the people’s”, contrary to the interests of international companies, and that this may have contributed to the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff and to that he was ‘prevented’ from running in the 2018 elections.

Lula refers to his arrest in April 2018, months before the presidential elections, ordered by former judge Sergio Moro.

Lula also stated that, if elected this year, he will “consolidate” bilateral relations between Brazil and Mexico and “recover” democracy for the Brazilian people.

In the speech, Lula also spoke about the war in Eastern Europe, generated by Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He advocated that the countries involved in the conflict put down their weapons and negotiate peace.

“The world is in need of peace, of love, of understanding. The world is in need of fraternity. People are just wanting to live with dignity and, therefore, here in Mexico City, we could say: ‘governors, put down your weapons. , sit at the negotiating table, and find the solution to the problem that led you to the beginning of a war,'” he said.

“The world needs food, jobs, education, that people are treated with respect, that 900 million hungry human beings can eat, and it doesn’t need war. I hope that the presidents involved in this conflict that they hear the cry from Mexico City. Enough of the war, we want peace, work, freedom and respect, and who knows, maybe we can build a better world”, he added.

He also advocated changes to the United Nations Security Council, with permanent seats for developing countries such as Brazil and Mexico.

“That’s why we need a new world governance, for countries to have more progressive, more democratic governments. That’s why we’re thinking about contesting the elections again in Brazil,” he said.