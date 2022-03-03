Macron will keep in touch to try to convince Putin to abandon war – News









French President Emmanuel Macron said this Wednesday (2) that he will maintain contact with the Russian President Vladimir Putinto try to convince him to abandon the war against Ukraine.

In a speech, the French head of state added that he had offered France’s help in open negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian spokesmen and said he had tried to prevent the current war from spreading to other countries.

Macron recalled that the European Union and other allies have already adopted sanctions against Russia and its leaders and froze the assets of hundreds of individuals close to the Russian government.











“However, we are not at war with Russia. We know how united we are with this great European people, who sacrificed so much during World War II to save Europe from the abyss. We stand with all Russians who refuse to allow an unworthy war is fought in their name,” he declared.

The French president stressed that “neither France, nor Europe, nor Ukraine, nor the Atlantic Alliance wanted this war”, which was launched on February 24 and which, according to Macron, could intensify in the coming days.

In the same speech, Macron commented that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskytoday embodies “the face of honor, freedom and courage”.

Macron noted that the Russian offensive has put democracy in check and called for greater European political and economic sovereignty.











In this context, he announced that France will increase the increase in defense expenditure agreed in 2017 “and will continue its strategy of independence and investment in the economy, research and innovation”.

“We cannot depend on others, especially on Russian gas. I will defend a strategy of European energy independence”, he argued.





