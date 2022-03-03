Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) are the ones that gain the most from the IPI reduction, says XP – Money Times

Last Friday (25th)O Federal government announced the reduction of IPI (Industrialized Products Tax). The objective is to heat up the economy and generate jobs. The rate was reduced from 18.5% to 25%.

According to the Minister of Economy Paulo Guedesthis cut should only be the beginning of a gradual process of reducing this tax.

To the XPthis reduction will benefit white goods and electronics, with the cut varying between 5% and 35%, in addition to cosmetics, between 0% and 42%.

Thus, companies in the e-commerce segment, mainly Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3), and nature (NTCO3) are the most benefited by the reduction.

“We see these three companies as the main beneficiaries of the measure, as it should lead to lower costs, which we believe should be passed through completely to final prices to increase demand or be partially incorporated in the margins”, say the analysts Danniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt, in a report released this Wednesday (2).

Magazine Luiza’s shares responded well to the decision. The shares jumped almost 5%, to R$ 6.30.

Another company that should benefit is espadrilles (ALPA4), given that its main raw materials (synthetic rubber and butadiene) are subject to the IPI, analysts recall.

Food retail and pharmacies can be positively impacted by lower prices in part of their sales mix and a more preserved purchasing power.

Who is most harmed?

Despite being considered good news for the economy, the IPI reduction should harm other companies, such as Vivara (VIVA3) and multilaser (MLAS3).

“We emphasize that companies that were exempt from paying IPI (Manaus Free Zone) may be negatively affected by the measure, given that this should reduce their tax benefits and, consequently, their competitiveness”, the analysts recall.

Even so, Guedes has already reinforced that the government is concerned about not harming the region, while companies that have operations there must seek alternatives to protect their competitiveness.

