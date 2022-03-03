Man breaks his neck and dies not knowing he won the lottery

Andrew Gillona 59-year-old Briton, died before finding out he had won a share of the prize US$ 7.9 million (R$ 54 million) in the lottery. The man died the day before on January 7, 2022.

Gillon, who is from North Lanarkshire, Scotland, fell down the stairs at a friend’s house during the holiday party. As a result of the fall, he suffered serious neck injuries and was taken to the hospital.

However, the man could not resist and in January he died during a surgery that was being done to relieve the pressure.

The man left without finding out he won the lottery

A while later, family members of the Briton discovered a golden envelope in his house. The ‘document’ showed that the deceased and some Shaw Crescent punters won a share of the £7.9m prize.

However, Gillon would receive a smaller amount, which was £8,092.

last gift

During an interview for the website daily mailthe deceased man’s 32-year-old daughter Lisa Thomas said the award was her father’s last gift. “You won’t laugh when I win”.

Gullian’s widow spoke about the feeling of not being able to share happiness with her husband.

“I feel sad that he’s not here to enjoy this with us, but I also feel some emotion for him and I’m sure he had something to do with it. I’m sure he’s watching us and saying ‘I told you so’.”

