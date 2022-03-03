Man Dies Before He Knows He Won $10 Million Lottery Prize

Andrew Gillon, 59, broke his neck after falling down a ladder on New Year’s Eve. He was rescued and taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. However, on the 7th of January of this year, he died. What the family did not expect was that he had won the lottery with a prize of £7.9 million (R$ 50 million), which was shared with the other players. The case took place in Shaw Crescent, Wishaw, Scotland. The information is from Crescer magazine.

According to the family, Andrew played the lottery via zip code for years.

“I found out that my father won through his friend and neighbor. When I confirmed it, I felt absolutely devastated at first. I could hear his excited phone call telling me he had won and I know his first thought would be to book a vacation for all of us,” his daughter Lisa Thomas, 32, told the Daily Mail.

“I still feel sad that he’s not here to enjoy this with us, but I also feel some emotion for him and I’m sure he had something to do with it. There have been so many ‘signs’ since he left us and I’m sure he’s been watching and saying, ‘I told you so’.”

Lisa received £8,092,000 in the name of her father. According to her, the amount will be used to pay for the family vacation he wanted.

