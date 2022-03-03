Meet Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady and Russia’s ‘Target Number Two’

With the invasion of Ukrainian territory by the RussiaOlena Zelenska, the first lady of ukraineand his family, become the neighboring country’s “Target No. Volodymyr Zelensky claimed to be Vladimir Putin’s “number 1 target”. The couple have two children, Sasha and Cyril, aged 17 and 9, respectively.

According to information from the newspaper O Globo, Olena Zelenska is an architect and worked as a comedy writerbut she was not in favor of her husband’s political career, who gained fame as an actor and comedian and won the Ukrainian version of the “Dance of the Famous”.

presidential candidacy

The first lady revealed that she learned of her husband’s candidacy through social media. When questioning Zelensky about why he had not shared the decision to run for the presidency before announcing it, Olena received in response a “I forgot”, said the architect in an interview with Vogue magazine.

Olena grew up in the city of Kryvyi Rih, in Southeast Ukraine, where Zelensky was also raised. They met in college, where she studied architecture and he studied law. Both pursued a career in comedy. Zelensky opened the production company Studio Kvartal 95, where his wife worked writing scripts. They got married in 2003 after eight years of relationship.

First Lady Olena Zelenska

