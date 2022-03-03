Meirelles defends privatizing Caixa: Country does not need two large federal banks

In defense of the complete privatization of Caixa, former minister Henrique Meirelles, responsible for coordinating the economic plan for Governor João Doria’s (PSDB) candidacy for the Planalto Palace, said this Wednesday, 2nd, that Brazil does not need two large federal public banks.

During participation in a webinar of the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, Meirelles considered the sale of Caixa to private capital, in a process in which the role of financier of the national housing program would be transferred to Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) as the best solution.

“It is important to discuss whether we should continue to have two banks. Our conclusion is that we do not need it and, between the two, what makes the most sense is the privatization of Caixa, since BB is the only one that finances the agricultural sector”, maintained the former Minister of Finance and former President of the Central Bank (BC). “In banks, the best solution is the complete privatization of Caixa”, he reinforced.

During the event, Meirelles expressed full support for privatization of state-owned companies in the Union, but was less emphatic about what the future of Petrobras (PETR4) will be if Doria manages to win the presidential election in October.

He considered that the sale of the state-owned company is a step to be studied, and one of the possible ways would be to slice the oil company into different companies – something like two or three new companies – so that they are competitors. “I am against moving from a state monopoly to a private one.”

When talking about the privatization movements of the government of São Paulo, where he is Secretary of Finance, Meirelles said that the plan is still to privatize Sabesp. “In my view, the ideal is the total privatization of the company,” he said.

