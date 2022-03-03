Mercado Bitcoin, Itaú, Santander and 6 more companies are chosen to help develop Real Digital

The Central Bank announced this Thursday (3) nine projects that will help in the development of Real Digital. This represents 20% of the 47 proposals submitted.

Among those chosen are cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin, banks Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), in addition to the group behind crypto Aave (AAVE).

In a statement, the BC said that the project attracted Brazilian companies and companies from seven other countries (Germany, United States, Israel, Mexico, Portugal, United Kingdom and Sweden).

The idea is to find proposals for varied applications for Real Digital, such as delivery versus payment (DvP), payment versus payment (PvP), internet of things (IoT), decentralized finance (DeFi) and payment solutions when both payer and receiver meet. find without internet access (dual offline).

“Given the high number of projects of relevance and interest for the development of the Real Digital initiative, the selection process sought a balance between the diversity of the portfolio of proposals presented to the laboratory and the need for detailed monitoring of the chosen projects”, he explained. the BC in note.

Check out the nine projects chosen:

Haha – it gathers resources from several savers (forming a liquidity pool) with a focus on offering loans and guaranteeing the adherence of these operations to the rules of the financial system, using DeFi tools;

Banco Santander Brazil – deals with DvP and the conversion to digital format (tokenization) of vehicle and property ownership rights;

Febraban – deals with financial asset DvP;

Giesecke + Devrient – deals with dual offline payments;

Itaú Unibanco – deals with international payments, using the PvP method in an application with Colombia;

Bitcoin Market – deals with DvP of digital assets, with a focus on crypto assets;

Tecban – presents a logistics solution for e-commerce based on IoT techniques;

VERT (associated with Digital Assets and Oliver Wyman) – deals with rural financing based on a programmable tokenized asset with a value linked to the Real (Real stablecoin);

Visa do Brasil (associated with Consensy and Microsoft) – deals with financing small and medium businesses based on a DeFi solution.

This search for partners is part of what the Central Bank calls the Lift Challenge, which is a special edition of the LIFT project (Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations), carried out by the monetary authority in partnership with Fenasbac.

After this Thursday’s announcement, the project will now have two more stages. On March 28th, the execution phase of the chosen projects begins, which will last until July 27th, when the works will be concluded.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Related