Method uses ice and water to eliminate stress from the body and mind

The search for solutions to stress and anxiety has never been more frequent. The current pandemic has left many people nervous, worried and anxious, that is, stressed. Some very common and simple practices can be done to reduce the level of adrenaline in the body and help you relax. Regular diet and physical exercise helps a lot. However, there is a technique called cryotherapy, used even by athletes.

What is cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy aims at muscle recovery and development after intense physical practice. Sportsmen enter baths with ice so that muscle work is done. However, it is being used by people who are not athletes to manage their stress levels.

The method became popular by the name Wim Hof, which consists of exposure to cold and combines meditation and breathing. Practitioners claim that the practice acts directly in the control and reduction of anxiety and nervousness generated by stress.

This name derives from the creator of the technique, a Dutch athlete known as “The Iceman”. He already gave to understand that the name is not for nothing, therefore.

This really works

Experts say that when a person enters an ice bath, the body tends to want to get out of there. In other words, the organism feels a load of stress to escape the situation it disapproves of. However, by choosing to remain in the bathtub, the person takes control of the situation.

Slowly the breath slows down and the predominant feeling is one of peace. In fact, this is the desired effect to combat stress.

Heads up

Although the method has been shown to be efficient in several studies around the world, it is important to be aware of some risks. Therefore, ice immersion can only be performed under the guidance of a professional who will monitor the patient.

The exercise must be done respecting the limits of the organism. That is, the beginning should be limited to a short time in the immersion, and the period will progress as the person gets used to that sensation.