Microrobots could revolutionize the fight against cancer

The second leading cause of death in the world according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer concentrates a good part of the investments in research in the area of ​​medicine. The focus is on finding treatments that are more effective and increase patients’ chances of survival. One of the tools being tested are micro-robots in the shape of animals (such as fish and butterflies), which can deliver drugs to cancer cells and reduce the symptoms of chemotherapy.

The research was published in the journal ACS Nano. According to the researchers, chemotherapy is applied with the intention of eliminating diseased cells. However, this process ends up affecting healthy cells, which ends up generating a series of side effects and often preventing the drug from being used in higher doses in more fragile patients.

publicity

Microrobots against cancer

Robots developed by doctors Jiawen Li, Li Zhang, Dong Wu can apply the drug only to the necessary parts, which reduces the chances of complications. The models are made in 4D from a pH-responsive hydrogel. 4D is based on the same idea as 3D, however, in this case it is 3D objects that can change shape.

Read too!

Microrobots of three different animals were tested: butterfly, fish and crab. In each, the change is different: crabs open their claws, fish their mouths and butterflies their wings. After printing, the robots are dipped in a solution of iron oxide nanoparticles that make them magnetic. The intention is to test to see which format is more efficient in carrying out the work.

Although promising, the research still has to go through many stages before human trials. It is still necessary to reduce the size of the microrobots, although “micros” they will need to be even smaller to be able to travel through the bloodstream.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!