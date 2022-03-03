Minister orders embassies in Eastern Europe to step up aid to Brazilians in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

When announcing emergency measures, the minister mentioned a worsening of the situation and the possibility of intensifying Russian attacks on Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

A telegraphic circular — a system of direct communication between Itamaraty and the embassies — was sent this Wednesday (2) to Brazilian embassies in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

In the early days of the conflict, all communications to Brazilians in Ukraine reinforced that the exit would be “at their own risk” of each.

This Wednesday’s statement, to which Jornal Nacional had access, has a different tone. In the text, Minister Carlos França said:

“I give instructions. In light of the worsening situation in Ukraine, especially with the possibility of intensifying attacks on Kiev, and the need to adapt the Brazilian government’s actions to the new reality, I determined new measures, of an emergency nature, with the aim of to intensify the efforts of Brazilian diplomacy in assisting Brazilian nationals who wish to leave Ukrainian territory or who are in transit in neighboring countries.”

The minister said that, like other countries, Brazilian diplomacy will set up service points for Brazilians on the two main routes out of Ukraine — in Lviv, close to Poland, and in Chisinau, capital of Moldova, closer to the border with Romania.

According to the minister, the measure aims to make the service available to Brazilians who need support from the Brazilian government to leave Ukraine faster, more efficient and more present.

Carlos França also made an appeal to the other posts, asking that, with the budgetary reinforcements recently received, they can rent transport, provide accommodation and food for the evacuated Brazilians, as well as any other expenses of a humanitarian nature that may be necessary.

The minister asked the Ministries of Defense and Health and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to organize the repatriation flight in a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft. This operation may include citizens of other Latin American countries.

The Brazilians Kedma, Laryssa and Gabriela, soccer players in Ukraine, are in a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, in the southeast of Ukraine. With the light off because of the curfew, they are hoping that the new guidelines will be effective.