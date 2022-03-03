Minister says country has fertilizers until October

The minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Tereza Cristina, said this Wednesday (2) that Brazil has fertilizers enough for planting until October and that the government has been working since last year with alternatives to guarantee supplies for the sector, in the event of shortages caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“The second crop of corn is already happening, so what needed fertilizers is already guaranteed. The summer harvest, which will be at the end of September, October, is a concern, but we also have confirmation from the private sector that there is enough transit stock to arrive by October,” said the minister, in a conversation with journalists.

Brazil is already working on the search for new partners in the event of a decrease in the receipt of fertilizers from Russia and Belarus. According to the minister, Mapa has a monitoring group that constantly talks with industries, producers, logistics and infrastructure. “We have to be calm at this point and study all the scenarios that can happen,” she said.

In addition, Embrapa is studying alternatives to increase planting efficiency with less use of fertilizers. Fomentation and financing strategies are also being worked on to increase the production of bioinputs, organomineral fertilizers , nanotechnology and digital agriculture. “Brazilian agriculture is strong, it will continue to be strong, and we have to provide alternatives for it to continue working,” said the minister.

The government should launch in the coming days the National Fertilizer Plan, developed since last year in partnership with other ministries and the private sector, to reduce Brazil’s dependence on fertilizer imports. “Brazil needs to address this issue as national security and food security. So, this Plan, which we made a year ago, without foreseeing any of that, was that the government thought we should have so that Brazil, which is an agri-food power, had a plan of at least 50% to 60% of own production of its fertilizers”, said the minister about the plan that should be presented later this month.

Import

Currently, Brazil is the fourth global consumer of fertilizers, responsible for about 8% of this volume and is the largest importer in the world. Brazil imports about 80% of all fertilizer used in national agricultural production. In case of potassium , the imported percentage is around 95%. Russia is responsible for supplying about 25% of fertilizers to Brazil.

Russia is the world’s largest fertilizer exporter, with nearly US$7.0 billion exported in 2020. It is also Brazil’s largest supplier, with US$1.79 billion of the US$8.03 billion we import (2020).

in relation to potassium fertilizers , Russia is responsible for around 20% of global production and is the origin of 28% of Brazilian imports. Now for the nitrogenous , the country is the second largest global producer. As a supplier to Brazil, Russia participates with 21% of nitrogen and, in the specific case of ammonium nitrate, the country is practically the only supplier to Brazil, according to Conab data.

Belarus

Fertilizer exports from Belarus to Brazil have been suspended since the beginning of February due to the closure of Lithuanian ports for the flow of this product. Since learning that Belarus would suffer economic sanctions from the United States and the European Union, the Brazilian government has been looking for alternatives to meet the sector’s demand.

Minister Tereza Cristina was in Russia last year and in Iran in February this year negotiating the increase in fertilizer exports to Brazil. The Iranian state-owned National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said that Iran could triple urea exports to Brazil, reaching 2 million tons a year. On March 12, the minister is scheduled to travel to Canada to negotiate an increase in potassium to Brazil.