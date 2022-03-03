Missile destroys fertilizer giant’s office

A missile hit Yara International, one of the largest fertilizer companies in the world, which had its office destroyed in Kiev, Ukraine!

This Tuesday (1st), Yara International President and CEO Svein Tore Holsetherwrote an article, published on the website of the Norwegian company, one of the largest fertilizer manufacturers in the world, condemning the Russian attacks in Ukraine. On Saturday morning, a missile hit the Yara Ukraine office building in Kiev. “While we are extremely grateful that all of our employees are accounted for, it is heartbreaking to witness what is happening”

According to Holsether, the long-term consequences of the war on the global food supply “will affect the rich and poor parts of the world”. For the CEO of Yara it is “essential to reduce dependence on Russia“.

“We are extremely concerned about the serious situation in Ukraine and fully support the Norwegian government’s condemnation of the Russian military invasion. Yara was directly hit by the conflict both from having employees in the war zone in Ukraine and from a missile that hit the Yara office building in Kiev.. Fortunately, none of our employees were physically injured. At the same time, we are sourcing a considerable amount of essential raw materials from Russia, used for food production around the world,” he wrote.

In the text, Holsether says that Ukraine is one of the leading agricultural nations in the world.

“Farmers are now entering a crucial stage in the agricultural season where input factors such as fertilizer, seeds and water will determine the yield of the next crop. The most extreme calculations indicate that if no fertilizer is added to the soil, crops can be reduced by 50% until the next harvest.”

Russia, the CEO continues, in addition to being one of the world’s largest wheat producers, also has enormous resources in terms of nutrients.

“Plants need nitrogen, phosphate and potassium to grow. Nitrogen is supplied from ammonia, which is produced from nitrogen in the air and natural gas. The importance of gas has been on the agenda in the debate around high European gas prices in 2021 and early 2022. Currently, 40% of European gas supplies come from Russia. Regarding potassium (salt extracted from clay deposits), the market is highly concentrated and fragile to change. Today, 70% of the potash mined and 80% of everything exported comes from Canada (40%), Belarus (20%) and Russia (19%). In total, 25% of the European supply of these three nutrients comes from Russia.”.

In the document, the CEO says that Yara is a provider of solutions for the agricultural sector in Ukraine and a major buyer of raw materials from Russia.

Image of the office hit by a missile.

“We always comply with current regulations, sanctions and our own guidelines. Free floating of goods across borders was possible at a time of greater geopolitical stability. Now, with unbalanced geopolitical conditions, Europe’s biggest sources of raw material for food production are subject to limitations and there are no short-term alternatives. One potential consequence is that only the most privileged part of the world’s population has access to sufficient food. Higher food and fertilizer prices could positively impact Yara’s results in the short term. However, the social and economic perspectives are completely synchronized in the long term: long-term value creation for private companies can only be achieved through a sustainable food system, with affordable and accessible food for the world’s population. A world with unstable food supplies is a world with hunger in parts of the world, rising mortality, armed conflict, migration, unrest and destabilized societies that could further accelerate geopolitical tensions.“.

According to the CEO, it is crucial that the international community come together and work to ensure world food production and reduce dependence on Russia, although the number of alternatives today is limited.

“This constitutes a difficult dilemma between continuing to source from Russia in the short term or cutting Russia off from international food chains. The latter option can have considerable social consequences. These considerations should not be made by individual companies, but need to be made by national and international authorities. The urgency now is to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. At the same time, we are calling on Norwegian and international governments to unite and protect global food production and work together to lessen dependence on Russia,” I concluded.

“The issue of fertilizers for us is sacred”, says Bolsonaro when asked about conflict

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began to be considered, with an effective clash between the two nations, the fertilizer sector has raised a huge alert about the possibility of a disruption in the supply of one of the largest global exporters of this raw material. With the war going on, since the 24th of February 2022, the concerns have worsened even more and, according to experts, the next few days will be crucial.

“The issue of fertilizers for us is sacred”, said President Jair Bolsonaro, in a statement made late this Sunday afternoon (27). “Our position is one of caution“.

Yara is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral fertilizers. Photo: Yara/Reproduction

Asked about Brazilian fertilizers, Bolsonaro spoke again about the supply of raw materials in the country, however, he also said that “we have solutions for everything here, we are the ones who make it unfeasible”.

Such an uncertain scenario appearing at a time like this, when producers are planning the 2022/23 crop – already accounting for very high costs – makes Brazil’s dependence on input imports even more evident.

“Each day from now on will be crucial. We have little time for the 2022/23 crop and now, for us, things are more complex. And for the chemists it will be complicated too”, explained the fertilizer analyst at Agrinvest Commodities, Jeferson souza.

