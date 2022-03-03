Moon will be hit at 9,000 km/h by 3 tons of ‘unowned’ space junk – 02/03/2022

The Moon will suffer an impact of three tons of space junk next Friday (4). Experts claimed to be the remains of a Chinese rocket, which will crash into lunar soil at a speed of 9,300 km/h. With the impact, scientists predict the opening of a crater 10 to 20 meters in diameter. The culprit for the “clandestine” collision has not yet claimed responsibility.

Initially it was thought to be the wreckage of equipment from SpaceX, the aerospace company of billionaire Elon Musk. Despite experts discovering that the space junk belongs to a rocket that China launched nearly a decade ago, the country’s authorities have not confirmed the authorship.

far side of the moon

The impact will happen from the “other side of the moon”, known as the “far side” of the satellite. As a result, the collision is beyond the reach of professional telescopes or amateur astronomers. Due to the lack of visibility of the lunar soil in this region, confirmation of the rocket crash may take a few weeks.

The far side of the Moon is the hemisphere of the satellite that cannot be seen from Earth because of the synchronized rotation with our planet. China has a lunar lander on this far side of the ground, but it will be far from the impact site this Friday. NASA already has the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, but that will also be out of reach.

As the crater opens, lunar dust is estimated to fly hundreds of kilometers into space. On the other hand, it is worth remembering that experts do not expect major problems in terms of impact.

The Moon is full of craters, some as large as 2,500 kilometers. This is because the satellite does not have a defensive atmosphere – like Earth’s – capable of stopping meteors or even the occasional collision of space junk.

Space X out of sight

Earlier this year, the path of space junk towards the moon was detected. Initially, it was thought to be the wreckage of Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket, launched in 2015 from the base located in Florida, United States.

However, on February 12, astronomer Bill Gray issued an errata note, clearing SpaceX of the blame. After more detailed calculations, the researcher came to the conclusion that it was actually a Chinese rocket that was launched in 2014, the Chang’e 5-T1.

Gray also issued a formal apology on the website Project Pluto, a project he develops focused on space observations of elements around Earth.

Gray believes it really is the Chinese rocket and has even commented, “I’ve become a little more cautious about these matters.” And he added: “But I really don’t see how it could be anything else” – to the Phys news site.

Nobody takes responsibility

Tracking space junk near Earth is an easier mission than having control over debris launched into deep space. As a result, there aren’t many liability rules to prevent all these pieces of equipment from floating around.

“We’re now in an era where a lot of countries and private companies are putting things into deep space, so it’s time to start tracking that,” said Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Chinese government officials deny that it is their rocket. According to the country’s ministry, the space equipment would have already fallen into the Earth’s atmosphere and burst into flames.

Researchers believe the government may be confusing space junk from its two similar missions. The first would be a test flight and the second a return mission with lunar samples that took place in 2020.

On the other hand, the United States Space Command, which detects space junk, arrived with new information last Tuesday (1). The organization said the “upper stage” – one of the parts of a space launcher – of the Chinese rocket launched in 2014 never left orbit. However, the Space Command cannot confirm the origin of the equipment or the country responsible for the debris that will impact. the moon in the next few days.

*With information from Phys.Org.