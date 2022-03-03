More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine because of the war – News

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to the latest figures.

Ukraine is bordered by seven countries: Russia to the north and east, Belarus to the north, Poland and Slovakia to the west, and Romania, Hungary and Moldova to the southwest.

According to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), the latest data available on Thursday (3) shows that 1,038,583 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the start of the Russian offensive.

“In just seven days, we have seen the exodus of 1 million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries,” tweeted UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi.

“For millions of others inside Ukraine, it is time for the guns to fall so that humanitarian assistance can arrive and save lives,” he added.

Those figures include Kiev-controlled territory, with more than 37 million people, but not the Crimean peninsula — annexed by Russia in 2014 — nor the two areas in the hands of pro-Moscow separatists in the east of the country.





Poland has received more than half of the refugees, a total of 547,982 people, according to the UN, mostly women and children from all over Ukraine.

According to Polish border guards, however, the number of refugees who have entered the country is higher: 575,100 people since 24 February.

In Poland, where 1.5 million Ukrainians already lived before the Russian offensive, people organize on social media to raise money and medicine and also to offer free housing, food, work or transport to refugees.

Hungary received 133,009 refugees.

The country has five border crossings with Ukraine and several neighboring cities, such as Zahony, have made public buildings available to house Ukrainians.

A total of 97,827 refugees arrived in Moldovan territory as of this Thursday.

UNHCR counted 51,261 refugees from Ukraine.

Two camps were created, one at Sighetul and the other at Siret.

Nearly 72,000 Ukrainians have traveled to Slovakia since last week, according to UNHCR.

A total of 357 people entered Belarus.

The UN agency also reported that 88,147 people had taken refuge in other European countries, further away from their country’s borders.















