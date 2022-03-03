Multinational ExxonMobil, the largest US oil company, halts billion-dollar operations and cancels new investments in Russia

exxonmobil russian

ExxonMobil supports the people of Ukraine and decides to stop and cancel, in Russia, billionaire investments related to the oil and gas area.

Multinational ExxonMobil, the largest US oil company, informed the market in a material fact on March 1, 2022, that it decided to stop operations at Sakhalin-1 and that it will not make new investments in Russia. The measure of the American oil company aims to support the people of Ukraine and also to ensure the safety of people, protection of the environment and the integrity of operations.

ExxonMobil supports the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and determine their own future as a nation. We deplore Russia’s military action that violates Ukraine’s territorial integrity and puts its people at risk.

ExxonMobil expresses deep sadness at the loss of innocent life and supports the strong international response. The oil company informs that it is fully complying with all sanctions.

ExxonMobil operates the Sakhalin-1 project on behalf of an international consortium of Japanese, Indian and Russian companies. “In response to recent events, we are initiating the process to cease operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture,” the company said in the statement.

As the operator of Sakhalin-1, ExxonMobil feels an obligation to ensure the safety of people, the protection of the environment and the integrity of operations. “Our role as an operator goes beyond an equity investment. The process for stopping operations will need to be carefully managed and closely coordinated with co-adventurers to ensure it runs safely. Given the current situation, ExxonMobil will not invest in new developments in Russia,” concludes ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil wins contracts in Brazil and calls for 78 vacancies in secondary, technical and higher education

The oil and gas market in Brazil is recovering with full force, daily multinationals in the sector have offered jobs for different areas and levels of education. Today, opportunities for those who dream of working onshore or offshore were opened by the largest oil company in the USA, which may or may not be a coincidence, ExxonMobil started the exploration of the exploratory well in the SEAL-M-428 block, located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, where it has a partnership with the oil giants Enauta and Murphy Oil.

Stay tuned! With the start of exploration in the oil field in Sergipe, ExxonMobil may need more labor and offer more jobs in the sector!

