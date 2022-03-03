NASA analyzes how the space station works without Russian help

The gravity of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began last week, raised doubts about the future of the International Space Station (ISS) and made NASA, the US space agency, start thinking about ways for the country to maintain the laboratory and address. of astronauts in orbit without the help of Russia.

For decades, the Russian space agency Roscosmos and NASA have had a formal partnership in the operation of the ISS. It is maintained in collaboration between the two countries plus Japan, Canada and the ESA (European Space Agency).

Basically, the station is divided into two sections: the Russian Orbital Segment and the US Orbital Segment.

Russian and American paper

The Earth-orbiting Station is the result of a long and successful partnership between the countries. It also became a symbol of post-Cold War diplomacy.

To keep the ISS functioning, the US is responsible for providing electrical energy and life support for astronauts and cosmonauts (as Russia calls its crew).

At the same time, the country led by Vladimir Putin provides the propulsion system to keep the 500-ton structure in orbit, using its Progress spacecraft docked to the station.

Currently, the ISS houses seven people. There, they carry out experiments, repairs and spacewalks in order to keep the ISS structure working and make scientific advances:

two Russians: Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

four Americans: Mark Vande Hei, Kayla Barron, Thomas Marshbum and Raja Chari.

a German: Matthias Maurer.

Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (middle). director Klim Shipenko (right) and actress Yulia Peresild (left) during Russian film shooting on the ISS in 2021 Image: Roscosmos/Twitter

Tensions in the face of war

The partnership of years off Earth has been diplomatic. However, the relationship between the US, the European Union and Russia was shaken by the attacks on the territory of Ukraine and the sanctions applied afterwards.

The first US impositions were determined by US President Joe Biden as early as last Thursday (24). In response, the head of the Russian space agency, Dmitri Rogozin, went on to insinuate in Twitter posts that without his help the ISS could fall and hit Earth.

The provocation made several questions arise such as: is this really possible? Does NASA need Russia’s help to keep the ISS in orbit? What would happen if Russia withdrew its propellant?

The head of NASA’s human spaceflight program, Kathy Lueders, explained this week that the private defense company Northrop Grumman had already offered propulsion services in case Russia decided to abandon the space mission in international cooperation.

Another company, billionaire Elon Musk, was also mentioned as an option to offer its services. “And, you know, our people at SpaceX are looking at whether we can have the capability to integrate the ISS,” Lueders said in an interview with The Guardian.

While she said the ISS is still operating normally, Leuders added that NASA is always looking for ways to “gain more operational flexibility” — possibly to not be so dependent on other countries.

“Our cargo providers are looking at how we can add different features.”

Possible help was also suggested by Elon Musk. Last week, he responded with a photo of the SpaceX logo to a post by Dmitri Rogozinwho asked “who will save the ISS from runaway deorbitation and crash in the United States?”.

Despite two possibilities in view, the NASA representative emphasized that even then “it would be very difficult for us to operate on our own”, arguing that the ISS was created with “joint dependencies”.

AND added that it would be a “sad day for international operations” if Russia actually carried out its threat to leave the space station.

Tension is not from now

The space exploration outpost was launched 23 years ago and has been continuously manned by astronauts and cosmonauts for over two decades.

However, this is not the first challenge faced by the two space agencies. During the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, NASA also had to deal with hostility from Russian leaders.

At the time, Americans relied on the Russian Soyuz rocket to send astronauts into space, especially after retiring their space shuttle in 2011.

Last year, Russia even blew up an ancient satellite, and the debris threatened the safety of the ISS. The situation even generated criticism from the other agencies that operate in the laboratory off Earth.

*With information from the Futurism website