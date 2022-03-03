‘Nearest black hole’ system is indeed a case of stellar vampirism

In 2020, a team led by astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) reported the closest black hole to earth, located just 1,000 light-years away in the HR 6819 system. But the results of their study have been disputed by other researchers, including an international team based at the Catholic University of Leuven (KU Leuven, Belgium). in an article published in the magazine Astronomy & Astrophysicsthese two teams came together to report that, in fact, there is no black hole in HR 6819. In fact, this is a two-star system with an episode of “vampirism” at a rare and short-lived stage of its evolution.















“Muse confirmed that there was no bright companion in a wider orbit, while Gravity’s high spatial resolution was able to determine two bright sources separated by only a third of the distance between Earth and the Sun,” Frost said. “These data proved to be the final piece of the puzzle and allowed us to conclude that HR 6819 is a binary system without a black hole.”

“Our best interpretation so far is that we caught this binary system at a time just after one of the stars had sucked the atmosphere from its companion star. This is a common phenomenon in close binary systems, sometimes referred to as ‘stellar vampirism’ in the press,” explained Bodensteiner, now an ESO fellow in Germany and author of the new study. “While the donor star was stripped of some of its material, the receiving star began to spin faster.”

close monitoring

“Catching a post-interaction phase is extremely difficult as it is so short,” added Frost. “This makes our findings for HR 6819 very exciting, as it presents a perfect candidate for studying how this vampirism affects the evolution of massive stars and, in turn, the formation of their associated phenomena, including gravitational waves and violent supernova explosions. ”

The newly formed joint KU Leuven-ESO team now plans to monitor HR 6819 more closely using the VLTI’s Gravity instrument. The researchers will jointly study the system over time to better understand its evolution, constrain its properties, and use this knowledge to learn more about other binary systems.

As for the search for black holes, the team remains optimistic. “Stellar-mass black holes remain very elusive by their very nature,” said Rivinius. “But order-of-magnitude estimates suggest that there are tens to hundreds of millions of black holes in the Milky Way alone,” added Baade. It’s only a matter of time before astronomers discover them.