Netflix shuts down Russian original productions

Netflix has halted the development of four Russian original productions and suspended the purchase of films and series from the country, as a way of adding voice to the sanctions imposed on Moscow since the outbreak of the war against Ukraine last week. Previously, the streaming giant had refused to comply with a Kremlin order to show state-owned TVs in its catalog.

According to information from Variety, Netflix has halted production indefinitely, including a series of the thriller genre, directed by Dasha Zhuk, which already had at least half of the episodes recorded.

The US company recently challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin and announced that it will not allow twenty Russian state TV channels to be broadcast on its platform.

Last year, Roskomnadzor, the communications oversight and censorship body in Russia, included Netflix as an “audiovisual service”, since the platform has more than 100,000 daily users in the country, and imposed the obligation that the service broadcast twenty state TV channels, including Channel One, one of the main media outlets allied to the Kremlin, the entertainment channel NTV and one dedicated to the Russian Orthodox Church, entitled Spas.

Russia faces cultural sanctions

In addition to the various sanctions imposed on its economy by various countries in response to the invasion of Ukrainian territory, Russia has also been sanctioned in the cultural aspect.

Yesterday, the organization responsible for the Festival de Cannes 2022 reported that official Russian delegations are banned from the event this year.

Disney Studios, Warner Bros. and Sony also announced the “indefinitely” cancellation of their films from Russian cinemas.

Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday (24), when armed clashes began, which have been advancing daily through several cities in the European country, although troops led by Putin are still unable to seize Kiev.

Today, the UN General Assembly (United Nations) passed a resolution against Russia, which won the support of Brazil.