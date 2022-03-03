New iPhone SE? Apple sets event for next week

Apple announced on Wednesday (2) the date of its first event of the year. It will take place next Tuesday (8), starting at 3 pm, Brasília time.

The invitation sent to the press does not detail what the company will announce, but the stakes are high for the launch of a new iPhone SE, a line that gives up some configurations to offer a lower price to consumers. Its latest version appeared in 2020.

If the rumors are confirmed, the phone will be the cheapest among Apple phones to have 5G.

Again, Apple will host an event without an audience and broadcast live from Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California.

The invitation only highlights the phrase “Peek performance” — a pun on “peek/take a peek at the performance”, in free translation.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone SE 3 (third generation) should paint around. In addition to it, the arrival of a new iPad Air and, at least, a Mac with a silicon chip, manufactured by the company itself, are on the radar.

The site speculates it’s a Mac mini, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, or both.

iPhone SE: what to expect

As it is a performance-focused model, the SE series of products is a more affordable option for those who want a new device, but without the more advanced novelties of high-end models.

Generally, the line offers the same processor as the more advanced models, but without the design novelties and all the camera technologies of the brothers.

Expectations are that the iPhone SE 3 will come with the A15 processor (same as the iPhones 13 and 13 Pro), with support for 5G telephone networks and perhaps with the U1 advanced location chip that allows for greater integration with AirTag smart tags. and with HomePod mini speaker.

Apple Glass Preview?

Other speculations point out that the event’s promotional video (above) may actually be a preview of Apple Glass — the company’s Augmented and Virtual Reality glasses-shaped device.

The product, never confirmed, received new fuel on the fire after some open source leaks pointed to a new operating system, RealityOS, being in development.

About the promotional video, Lance Ulanoff, from the specialized website TechRadar, pointed out that the scenes could very well be related to Apple Glass. Or rather, the device’s rendering capabilities.

According to the editor, when the camera rotates and more graphical effects would be floating towards the screen, the image would be exhibiting a movement similar to a head turn, not a camera.

For him, the color and logo effects would suggest that the image is actually a holographic effect rendered by the glasses themselves. This, added to the pun on the title with a sneak peek, would serve as a clue.

However, there is no confirmation that the recording is even an Apple Glass display so far. Considering that every presentation tends to raise suspicions of secret messages by the community, it’s good to take this rumor with some caution.

iPhone 14… only in september

Following the tradition of the company’s flagship, it is unlikely that the event on the 8th will present news for the iPhone 14. The new version of the device is only estimated for September this year, which is when the launch normally takes place. However, that doesn’t stop new rumors from appearing.

It is speculated that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones may arrive with a new design of Face ID, the cell phone’s facial recognition system, built under the screen.

In addition, the design of the front camera would be more discreet, with a hole-punch look, more similar to recent cell phones androidreplacing the “fringe” used since the iPhone X line in 2017.

*Collaborated with Bruna Souza Cruz, from Tilt