new promotion brings up to 80% discount on games

Sony has prepared another series of discounts on PS Store games for this Wednesday (02). Lasting until March 17, the offers could be interesting for those who haven’t played The Last of Us Part 2, Resident Evil 7 or FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch. Some of the games already appear with a discount in the price in the Brazilian store.

As usual, a banner dedicated to the action should appear in the next few hours (probably in the afternoon) in the virtual store. In the meantime, check out the products already on offer:

  • The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) – from BRL 199.50 for BRL 99.75;
  • FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4/PS5) — from 159.90 for R$119.92;
  • Disc Elysium The Final Cut (PS4/PS5) — from R$214.90 to R$118.19;
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5) – from R$199.90 to R$39.98;
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (PS4) — from R$199.90 to R$39.98;
  • Lost in Random (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75;
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition — from BRL 179.99 to BRL 89.99;
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 339.90 to BRL 169.95;
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 299.90 to BRL 179.94;

Want to take advantage of something in the new PS Store promotion? PS Plus subscribers can get an even better price on certain products. Keep an eye out for updates in the store — and on our website — so you don’t miss a thing!

More game discounts on the PS Store

In addition to the discounts presented above, there are several options to buy your games at a lower than standard price. Whether retail or PS Store, click here to check out some interesting alternatives.

