Obesity, smoking and anxiety make people age fast

A study published this week in the journal Jama Pediatrics looked at children and teenagers between the ages of 11 and 15. The individuals who participated in the research were or are obese, smokers and have disorders such as anxiety, depression or ADHD. The conclusion was that these people tend to age three times faster than others each year.

Research analyzed more than 900 people

The researchers used data from 910 people who were part of the Dunedin Study. This is a long-term investigation aimed at tracking the health and behavior of those born between April 1972 and March 1973. All participants are from Dunedin, New Zealand, and have been followed since they were 3 years old. up to 45.

The results analyzed after the age of 45 surprised many people. After all, the correlation between life habits and other characteristics has become evident and decisive for aging.

Results show premature aging

In general, the volunteers who smoked tobacco/nicotine, had psychological disorders and/or obesity in adolescence pointed out some characteristics. As adults, they walked 11.2 cm slower than other people without these traits, in addition to having two years of advanced brain age. The easy age was also four years older compared to their peers who had no addictions, obesity or mental issues.

To arrive at the results, the study gathered information on body mass index, blood tests, body measurements, blood pressure, cholesterol, tooth decay and general health issues.

People who had asthma aged less

However, a caveat was noted among the results. Adults who had asthma when younger were not older than the others. This was observed in all variable aspects and caught the attention of researchers.

“This builds on previous research by expanding it to these four conditions, of which we found only three were associated with accelerated aging.” Therefore, the study “shows that these conditions have independent effects, so that each of them is exerting its own association with aging later on.” That’s what Kyle Bourassa, clinical psychology researcher and senior researcher at the Durham VA Health Care System, said.

Overall, from the data collected and the results obtained, it is recommended that people receive early treatment to prevent any possible future changes.