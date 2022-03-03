Oil continues to soar and a barrel of Brent approaches US$ 120 | Economy

Oil prices continued to soar on Thursday, as the war in Ukraine raised fears of shortages and exacerbated the risks of a rise in global inflation.

Around 8:20 am, the Brent barrel, a global benchmark, rose 2.38%, quoted at US$ 115.62, while WTI was up 2.84%, at US$ 113.874 a barrel. Earlier, Brent hit $119.84 and WTI hit $116.57, renewing highs since 2008.

On Wednesday, Brent May contract prices ended the day up 7.58% at $112.93 a barrel on ICE in London, while WTI April contract prices, American reference, rose 6.95%, at US$ 110.60 a barrel, on the New York Commodity Exchange (Nymex).

“Russia supplies about 30% of Europe’s oil and gas imports and accounts for about 11% of the world’s oil production,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at fund manager AMP. “In short, investors are worried about a stagflationary shock.”

Iron ore contracts rose 6.8% in China at 797.50 yuan ($126.27) a tonne after rising 9.7% to their highest level since Feb.

European stocks operate lower on Thursday, despite the rise in stocks linked to commodities.

Around 8:15 am, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was down 0.90%; while that of Madrid dropped 1.69% and that of Paris, 0.21%. London had a drop of 0.58%.

The London Stock Exchange on Thursday suspended the listing of financial securities of about 20 Russian companies, after the imposition of sanctions for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the session up 0.70%. In China, the CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 0.6%, while the Shanghai index fell by 0.1%.

Russia’s stock market will remain closed for the fourth day in a row today, the country’s central bank said, amid ongoing financial turmoil sparked by the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian debt default risk

O Russian ruble fell to new lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday (3), after rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia’s sovereign debt to “speculative” or “junk” status.

At 7:12 am (GMT) the ruble was down 9% against the dollar to 116.8 and was down nearly 8% against the euro, which was quoted at 125.1 on the Moscow Exchange. The ruble has already lost about a third of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia by six notches, saying Western sanctions cast doubt on the country’s ability to service its debt and weaken the economy. Fitch said the only other precedent for such a massive downgrade of a single sovereign was South Korea in 1997.

With much of Moscow’s $640 billion in reserves held in the West and sanctions hampering the flow of capital across borders, investors fear Russia is heading for its first hard-currency sovereign debt default.