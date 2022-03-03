On the 7th day, UN and US pressure Russia, which intensifies attacks

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine completed a week today with intensified air strikes in different cities. The two countries differ on the death toll (see below).

Amid the attacks, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution deploring the offensive, calling for the immediate withdrawal of troops and calling for negotiations to be held.

The text is a ploy to diplomatically isolate Russia in a larger offensive to turn Vladimir Putin into a pariah. Only five countries vote against: Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, Russia and Syria. Even traditional US adversaries such as Cuba and China abstained.

Kiev mayor says blast hit TV tower near metro station Image: Disclosure/Ukraine

new explosions

In Kiev, the capital of the country, a loud explosion caused by an air strike was heard today near the railway station, according to the Interior Ministry. The building held up with minor damage.

According to the ministry, the explosion could leave the city without heat because it hit a large heating pipe nearby.

Kharkiv, in the east of the country, was hit hard. Among the targets were the City Hall and the police headquarters. According to Governor Oleg Synegubov, at least 25 people died and more than 100 were injured after the bombings.

Firefighters put out fire at Kharkiv regional police department building Image: AFP

In the south of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces say they have taken control of the town of Kherson, near the Crimean peninsula. Ukrainian authorities, however, deny it and speak of siege.

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia had not captured Kherson. Oleksiy Arestovych said fighting continued over the provincial capital of about 250,000, which lies at the mouth of the Dnipro River into the Black Sea.

In Enerhodar, in southern Ukraine, residents even used garbage trucks to block a highway and try to stop Russian troops from entering the city. The region is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest energy unit in Europe.

Ukrainians block road to stop Russian army from invading town with Europe’s biggest nuclear plant Image: Reproduction

Shortly after the blockade, videos posted on social media show Russian troops attacking civilians — you can hear gunshots and see people running.

Residents without food and energy

More than 40,000 people are without food and electricity in eastern Ukraine, the interior minister said today, denys Monastyrsky, as a result of Russian attacks on the region. Among the affected cities are Donetsk and Luganskterritories occupied by separatists pro-russia which were recognized by Vladimir Putin as autonomous republics.

The place where the situation is most critical is in the city of Bucha, about 30 kilometers from Kiev. “The government has already created a coordinating center for the supply of food, water, medicines and fuel,” said the minister.

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupolin the east of the country, is suffering casualties in pasta and water shortages as it fends off a relentless onslaught of Russian forces, the mayor said. Vadym Boichenko in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV. According to him, Russian forces are trying to block the departure of civilians from the city, which has a population of 500,000.

Refugees exceed 800,000

More than 800,000 people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees). At least 836,000 sought protection in neighboring countries, most of them in Poland — around 454,000.

Then comes Hungary as the main destination, with 116,000 migrants. Slovakia received 67,000, and Russia, involved in the conflict, 42,900.

Yesterday, the UN estimated the number of refugees coming from Ukraine at 677,000 – that is, there was an increase of 160,000 people in just one day.

Difference over total deaths

Russia and Ukraine today released differing numbers of Russian soldiers killed during the invasion of the neighboring country. In a video posted on Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that 6,000 opposing military personnel had died in six days. But the number of Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov does not reach 500.

“Russian mothers are losing their children in a foreign country. Think of this number: 6,000 Russians killed in six days of war. What for? To take Ukraine? It’s impossible, we are in our native land,” Zelensky said in a video. posted on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the Russian ministry says 498 Russian soldiers died during what it calls a “special operation”, and 1,597 were wounded, according to the state-run Ria Novosti news agency. The body reported that the losses were greater in the Ukrainian battalions: more than 2,870 would have been killed and 3,700 wounded.

There are no independent checks on the total number of victims so far. The New York Times yesterday estimated that 2,000 Russians have died in the conflict so far, according to forecasts by three US and European government officials.

The Ukrainian Emergency Service estimates that at least 2,000 civilians have died since Russian troops entered the country last Wednesday.