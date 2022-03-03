On the digital battlefield, Ukraine takes advantage of Russia in version war – International

Ukrainians and their supporters have used social media to hurt, belittle and humiliate Russians, seeking to lift the spirits of the country’s citizens and weaken the invaders’ morale during the most online war in history.

A barrage of real-time videos on Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and Twitter has blunted the Kremlin’s propaganda and put the world on Ukraine’s side as it struggles to defend its democracy from a military behemoth.

It also saved lives: Ukrainians rushed to disseminate defensive strategies, plot escape routes and document the brutality of a violent confrontation. Some hope that the phone footage recorded over the past few days could play a role in the war crimes investigation after the fighting is over.

Russia has long been known as the most cunning mischief-maker on the Internet, and the country’s propaganda machine has for years been using state-backed social media to deceive and weaken its enemies.

But Ukraine, in many ways, has begun to beat Russia at its own game, using constant, colorful communication to foment digital resistance and expose its aggression on a global stage.

The tactics reveal how social media has opened up a new dimension of modern warfare, showing that the internet is not just territory to fight in, but can be used as a tactic to win real-world victory.

It also helped Ukrainians feel that they can contribute to the struggle. Solomiia Shalaiska, a designer from Kiev, said she felt powerless until she started posting images of pro-Ukraine demonstrations on an Instagram page she previously used for art and design.

One image – a David and Goliath-style map of both countries titled “Realize the scale of Ukrainian heroism” – was “liked” over 100,000 times in the last day. Shalaiska said she joined the country’s nascent “IT army” of volunteer hackers who worked to combat Russian psychological operations by overloading their websites and flooding their intelligence officers with spam. (Shalaiska said she mostly helped by spreading information and denouncing bots.)

“It’s very important [fortalecer] national spirit in Ukraine, that’s why people are making memes and encouraging with images,” she said in a message on Instagram. People “must have sources where they can find not just Russian propaganda.”

The videos helped mobilize anti-war sentiment in the early hours of the invasion, when a woman was recorded warning Russian soldiers to carry seeds “so that at least sunflowers will grow here when you die.” In another Facebook photo, a funeral wreath bearing the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin was captioned: “In Ukraine, the Russian army is greeted with flowers.”

In the days that followed, the videos helped turn local stories of bravery into viral legends — and exposed a war Russia fought to keep hidden. Ukrainians posted videos of themselves foiling tanks, guarding villages, making Molotov cocktails and using them to turn Russian vehicles into fireballs.

As Russia’s troubled blitz crushed defiant resistance, some Ukrainian fighters tactically attacked the enemy. In one video, a camouflaged soldier talks to the camera with his Russian opponents while screwing a silencer onto a rifle. “Guys, you guys are fucked up,” he says with a smile. “We have tanks. We have it all. … Why don’t you surrender while you still have the chance?”

Ukrainians also used social media to encourage other civil defenders. Kira Rudik, a member of parliament, posted a photo of herself barefoot and holding a Kalashnikov rifle on Instagram and Twitter, saying: “Our #women will protect our soil as well as our #men.” Ukrainian rock star Andriy Khlyvnyuk and a former Miss Ukraine, Anastasiia Lennaalso posted pictures of themselves with guns in hand.

The posts highlighted Russia’s most embarrassing tactical and logistical mistakes, puncturing the nation’s carefully crafted image of military supremacy with videos of dirty vehicles and an inexperienced fighting force.

In one video, a Ukrainian man mocks Russian soldiers trapped after his tank ran out of fuel. In another, a tractor driver appears to be towing a Russian armored vehicle down the road.

Other posts have become powerful tools for strategy and intimidation, helping Ukrainians share videos and information about Russian saboteurs’ code signals, the charred carcasses of Russian military vehicles, and the looted bodies of dead enemy troops.

Ukrainians have also shared tactical guides online on how to avoid sniper fire, block roads and make Molotov cocktails, sometimes alongside memes saying Russians will find them “very delicious”.

When John Spencer, head of urban warfare studies at the U.S. Military Academy’s Institute of Modern Warfare, on Saturday tweeted a guide on how “civilian resistance” can strike fear into Russian soldiers, Ukrainian users translated it almost immediately, sharing it on the web. Telegram and making digital flyers.

Spencer, a military veteran who said the tweet was viewed more than 10 million times, said he was inspired by photos of Ukrainian grandmothers volunteering to take up arms. “This is a kind of new form of warfare,” he said. “There is no way out of war anymore. We are all with Ukraine now.”

The videos captured the daily absurdities and turmoil of a country invaded by force, with Ukrainians sharing videos of themselves singing the national anthem and singing in protest outside an outpost in the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk. A day earlier, a man was recorded removing an explosive mine by hand while smoking a cigarette.

The posts also helped to expose the urgency and inhumanity of an urban massacre. Early on Monday, minutes after cluster bombs fell on a neighborhood in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, people nearby took to social media to document the dire consequences.

Ukraine’s least favored defense is, however, facing a stark reality: that a fierce onslaught of troops and tanks, regrouping after initial losses, continues to attack the capital. The glory of fragmented resistance, less than a week into the invasion, could change at any time, and no online victory will change that fact.

But the information they found could help shape how the world will remember the conflict. During a United Nations meeting on Monday, the Ukrainian ambassador Sergii Kislitsia read what he said was a screenshot of a dead Russian soldier’s phone: “We are bombing all cities together, targeting civilians. We were told they would welcome us.”

Peter Singer, security expert and author of the book “LikeWar,” said that social media has proven to be an effective tool in helping to influence public perceptions. Ordinary Ukrainians, he said, have used it to show how similar their lives are to people watching them around the world. And their national leaders used it to spread among the people and in the struggle.

“You can no longer separate the information side of warfare from the physical battlefield side or the geopolitical diplomacy side,” he said. “They all matter.”

The social media prowess of Ukrainian citizens was mirrored by their government, which on Friday tweeted a picture of its tank-destroying missile launchers with a flexed biceps emoji and a note: “Welcome to hell.”

Ukraine’s road management agency also urged citizens on Facebook to dismantle road signs and build barricades of burning tires to disorient Russians. A photo in a post showed a traffic sign altered to say, “F*** off.”

Ukrainians “will resist on every street, on every road,” a post said on Saturday. “May they be afraid to even look in the direction of our cities!” (Some road signs now say, “Good luck.”)

In Kharkiv, the governor used Telegram to advise residents to “stay at home and hide during the complete destruction of the city by the Russian enemy”. A local Telegram channel urged its 400,000 subscribers to “film carefully” and share videos of passing Russian troops so that Ukrainian fighters could hunt them down.

Other local Ukrainian leaders used social media to announce their surrender: Gennady Matsegorathe pro-Russian mayor of Kupyansk, said in a video message on the city council’s Facebook page that he had voluntarily turned himself in after the Russian military advanced.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has used the Internet to foment dissent in Russia, posting photos and videos of dead or captured Russian soldiers on a website and a Telegram account and instructing their family members to urge Putin to end their “illegal and unlawful order.” despicable,” as a Ukrainian official explained on YouTube. The sister of a wounded sniper unit commander told the Guardian she was shocked to learn he was at war.

“We captured about 200 Russian soldiers, some as young as 19. Not trained at all. Poorly equipped,” Ukrainian Major General Boris Kremenetski told reporters on Saturday. “We allowed them to call their parents, who were completely surprised.”

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky, a former TV actor, posted videos almost every day on his 1.1 million subscriber Telegram channel, allowing him to quickly undermine the kinds of false flag operations and false rumors that Russia often weapon against his opponents.

After Russian media suggested he had fled the country, Zelensky shared a video of him and his top officials together in central Kiev: “We are all here. Our soldiers are here. Our citizens are here. … And we will continue that way.” In another selfie video posted on Saturday, he shot down reports that he had called for a surrender saying, “We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our state”.

The Defense Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikovshowed similar courage through daily Facebook posts, asking viewers to share footage of Russia’s attack (“You are our weapon”), posting selfies with Zelensky (“Intimidating Ukrainians is useless”) and offering amnesty and money to the invaders. who surrender (and saying “there will be no mercy” for those who do not surrender).

The Kremlin, in a likely attempt to block Russians from the reality of a cruel war, has restricted access to Facebook and Twitter, banned journalists from citing anyone other than official government sources, and banned the use of precise descriptive words such as “invasion” and “war”.

Since the invasion, Russian state-backed propagandists have only told citizens that the country is carrying out a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine. On Friday, Putin urged citizens of the country he attacked to take down his government’s “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”, which he blamed for sparking the conflict.

Russia has benefited from its own form of intimidation on social media: the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadirova Putin supporter long accused of human rights abuses, shared a video Sunday of an armed convoy with the 285,000 followers of his TikTok account.

But Ukraine’s transparency has helped fuel an international protest movement, even among Russians. the russian tennis player Andrei Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a camera lens at a championship in Dubai. AND Danila Kozlovskia Russian movie star, posted a photo on Instagram telling Putin: “Only you can stop this terrible disaster.”

Experts outside Ukraine’s borders took notice. “Despite all the fears over the past nearly 10 years about Russian hybrid/information warfare capabilities and troll armies, they have completely lost information warfare over this Ukraine invasion,” tweeted Dmitri Alperovitch, cybersecurity researcher and president. from the cybersecurity council Silverado Policy Accelerator.