On WhatsApp, Bolsonaro criticizes those who ask for a position on Russia vs.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL), President of the Republic (photo: Anderson Riedel/Presidency of the Republic) The fact that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) insisted that Brazil is “neutral” in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, which began last Wednesday (2/23), does not leave the President of the Republic’s mind. At least, what appears in a message sent by him to WhatsApp groups this Wednesday (2), according to information from Lauro Jardim, columnist for ‘O Globo.‘.

According to Jardim, Bolsonaro sent a long text on the messaging app with the title “The only Truth”. The text mixes up a number of subjects and says that “communism has another name, it is called progressivism and its birthplace is Europe”.

At another point, the message has a conspiratorial tone that is even worldwide and involves Brazil, with its own characteristics. It also says that the president of Ukraine “turned over” the country to this so-called “New World Order”.

“Only Russia, China and the Arab League are capable of facing the NWO (New World Order). Brazil is on the NWO’s radar and the entire left. Three STF ministers and the Brazilian media (via electoral fraud) are ready to deliver it at half the price that the president of Ukraine delivered to his country.”

At another point in the message, the position that Brazil claims to take in the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine is addressed directly. There is a parallel made with the Amazon and a possible warning about this possible pressure for positioning.

“The same people who want the Brazilian president to take a firm stand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict are those who want to take the Amazon away from us,” says another excerpt. The Presidency of the Republic does not confirm the messages obtained by the journalist d’The globe.