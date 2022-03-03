Pandemic caused a 25% increase in cases of depression and anxiety

posted on 03/03/2022 06:33



In the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety disorder and depression increased by 25%, according to a scientific summary released yesterday by the World Health Organization (WHO). The document also highlights who was most affected and summarizes the effect of the crisis triggered by Sars-CoV-2 on the availability of mental health services.

Concerns about possible increases in mental health conditions have already led 90% of countries surveyed to include them in Covid-19 response plans, but large gaps and concerns remain, says the WHO. “The information we have now about the impact of the coronavirus is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization’s director general. “This is a wake-up call for all countries to pay more attention to mental health and do a better job of supporting their populations.”

One of the main explanations for the increase in cases is the unprecedented stress caused by social isolation resulting from the pandemic. Associated with this were restrictions on people’s ability to work and seeking support from loved ones and getting involved in their communities. Loneliness, fear of infection, suffering and fear of death, ongoing grief and financial worries were also cited as stressors that lead to anxiety and depression. Among healthcare professionals, exhaustion has been a major trigger of suicidal thinking, according to the report.

Young

The summary, based on a review of global research on the impact of covid on mental health, shows that the pandemic has especially affected the mental health of young people. It also indicates that women were more severely impacted than men, and that people with preexisting physical health conditions such as asthma, cancer and heart disease were more likely to develop symptoms of mental disorders.

This increase in the prevalence of mental health problems has coincided with severe disruptions to services in the area, leaving huge gaps in the care of those who need it most, the WHO claims. During much of the pandemic, neurological and substance use clinics and hospitals were the most disrupted of all essential health care services reported by WHO Member States. In late 2021, the situation improved somewhat, but today many people remain unable to get the care and support they need, the document says.

Research on covid and outdoors

People exposed to more green space during the first year of the pandemic reported significantly less depression and anxiety, according to new research from the University of Colorado at Boulder, published yesterday in the journal Plos One. The study, which included data from 1.2 1,000 women and men, also found that at a time when mental health problems were on the rise due to financial issues, shortages of supplies and non-stop news coverage about the virus, individuals were seeking solace in the great outdoors, with a third spending more time there than before.